Many food budgets have been affected by higher prices of groceries. Some items may be out of stock or for sale as a limited amount. Different occurrences are attributing to this, not just in the United States, but in other countries as well. Many components dovetail into another to complete a whole product. For example, there are around 6,000 products made from petroleum.

Conditions with the Russian, Ukraine War have affected world supplies of wheat and garbanzo beans. More sugar is being diverted by Brazil into ethanol products. There is an aluminum shortage that is affecting the production of canned goods for both people and animals.

Around 49 million chickens have had to be destroyed due to Avian flu. This is not only affecting the sales of meat but also eggs. The price of eggs has risen about three to five times higher than usual. In some areas the consumer is limited to purchasing only one or two dozen at one time.

Meat prices have also risen. Paper products have also been affected.

There are various factors affecting these conditions. Among them are weather with droughts, high heat, floods, wild fires, and lack of water. Lack of labor is also a problem, with rising costs of hiring said labor. Around Sidney, Mont., a sugarbeet processing plant is closing. This is not only affecting the availability of sugarbeets, but growers now need to make alternate crop plans. COVID is still an affecting factor.

These are things as a consumer we cannot do anything about. What we can do is adapt. We know the suggestions for shopping for food. Plan menus around grocery sales, do not shop when hungry.

Adapt different shopping and cooking skills. Making a pot of soup does not take very long. It will also be cheaper than the one can of processed soup that may not even feed one person. Compare prices of nationally known food brands to unfamiliar ones. Compare the prices and benefits of frozen foods versus fresh. There are many recipes that only require a few ingredients. Although sodas and potato chips may be favorites, they do not add nutrition to the body.

As a grade school substitute teacher, I see many cheese, cracker and maybe a meat store-bought container in lunch boxes. Also potato chips. Purchase a divided plastic container and cut the cheese, add crackers, etc. It is cheaper for Mom to do that than buy the filled container.

Unfortunately a large percentage of food is thrown away, not just at schools but among households. Encourage your children who get breakfast or lunch at school to eat what is on their tray and not throw it out!

Because people may be working at home or children switching to a four day school week, more people are eating at home also. We may be having to cut our food budget, but there are ways. If one stops to purchase a cup of coffee several times a week at a kiosk, figure how much that costs compared to brewing your own over time. How much does the soda cost that one could cut down on? But we all have to make choices about what is important to us.

Another way to help the food budget is growing a garden, if possible. Know that a project like that is also work, before, during and after the growing season. However, many people do not have space for such a project either. Supporting Farmer’s Markets not only affects local growers, but the food is much fresher and more nutritious. It is probably picked the day before rather than being transported from many miles away in an unripe stage.

People have weathered situations like this before and we will also. Consider this a challenge to overcome as we are a creative people!

Something to think about: “Remember also those less fortunate. Contribute excess garden fruits or vegetables to local food banks or shelters. Even one can or two of a food mounts up.” Marie

MUSTARD CABBAGE AND WIENERS

8 cups finely shredded cabbage

1-1/2 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon sugar

1 Tablespoon bacon grease, or shortening

2 Tablespoons butter or margarine

1 pound wieners

Sauce:

2 Tablespoons margarine or butter

1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

4 drops Tabasco sauce

1 Tablespoon yellow mustard

1/4 cup chopped sweet pickle

Transfer cabbage into a 2 quart boiler. Add the water, salt, pepper, sugar, shortening, and margarine.

Cover and bring to a boil, reduce heat, and cook 12 minutes. Stir 2 to 3 times. Add wieners to the boiling water for five minutes. Remove. Drain, and cut in halves. Arrange cut wieners on top of cabbage. Cover and simmer 3 to 4 minutes.

To make sauce, melt the margarine in a small pan. Blend in the flour and mix until smooth. Combine the water and vinegar and stir into the margarine mixture. Cook until slightly thickened, stirring constantly. Mix the Tabasco, mustard and pickles. Combine with the vinegar mix. Serve over the cabbage and wieners.

CORN BURGER

1 lb. ground beef

4 Tablespoons oil or fat

2 cups canned creamed corn

1/2 cup diced cooked celery

2 Tablespoons chopped raw celery

2 Tablespoons chopped onions

2 Tablespoons chopped green peppers

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

3 Tablespoons melted butter

2/3 cup cracker or bread crumbs

Brown the ground beef in oil or fat. In a casserole combine the meat, creamed corn, cooked and raw celery, onion, green pepper, salt and milk. Cover with 3 Tablespoons melted butter and 2/3 cup cracker or bread crumbs. Bake at 350 F. for 35 minutes.

EGG- LESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

2-1/3 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 Tablespoon hot water

1 teaspoon instant espresso coffee

1/2 cup unsalted butter

2 cups white sugar

1/2 cup vegetable or canola oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

1-1/2 cups buttermilk

Frosting:

6 ounces baking chocolate

1 cup unsalted butter

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 cups sifted powdered sugar, divided

3 to 4 Tablespoons milk, divided

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a 9”x13” baking pan with parchment paper. Lightly grease with baking spray and dust with flour.

In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cocoa and salt. Set aside.

Stir together the hot water and instant coffee powder until the coffee is dissolved. Set aside.

In an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar until creamy on a medium high speed three to four minutes, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed. Add the oil and vanilla and beat 2 more minutes. Add the sour cream, coffee mix and vinegar and beat until well combined. Turn the mixer on low and add the flour mixture in three batches, alternating with the buttermilk. Mix until just combined. Do not over mix. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the cake center comes out clean. Let the cake cool completely in pan on a wire rack before removing it from the pan.

To make frosting, melt the chocolate in a microwave oven safe bowl in the microwave for 30 seconds. Remove and stir well. Return chocolate to the microwave for 15 more seconds and stir again. Continue heating for 15 seconds until the chocolate is completely smooth and melted.

Using a mixer on medium speed, beat the butter in a large bowl until smooth and creamy, about 3 minutes. Add the melted chocolate, vanilla and salt. Mix well. Reduce mixer speed to low and add 1 cup confectioner sugar and mix well. Add the remaining confectioner sugar and beat until frosting is smooth, scraping the bowl. Add the milk one Tablespoon at a time until frosting is smooth, fluffy and spreadable. If it’s not, keep adding 1 more Tablespoon milk at a time and beat until desired consistency. Frost cake.