Hydration is important for brain-organ-muscle function

This column will not relate to food but is a reminder to stay healthy during the hot summer days. I am not offering a doctor’s advice, but just some advice. Although water is not exactly in a food group, it is necessary for survival. Water composes two thirds of the human body.

Even in an insulated tractor or a pickup cab one may become thirsty going in and out in the heat. The days may also be long. We get busy and ignore thirst. Over-heating may bring on dehydration, heat exhaustion or sunstroke. Of the three, it is easier to avoid dehydration which in turn can lead to the two other symptoms, which can either make one very sick, or even kill one. One way to avoid dehydration is to drink cool, plain water and plenty of it throughout the day.

Much water within the body is lost through sweating. It can even be up to 2 to 3 gallons! If you wait until you are thirsty, you are already becoming dehydrated. The person’s size, activity, age and the outside temperature depends on the amount you drink.

Taking a short break often can also be taken as “The Pause that Refreshes” a slogan of a popular soft drink. Neck and shoulder muscles can be stretched because of often looking back over your shoulder even with computer equipment. So often we keep going as there is much work to be done. Drinking enough water during the day to stay hydrated may be the best “hired hand” you can have.

Of all the liquids to keep you hydrated, plain water is the best. One may add pieces of fruits or slices of citrus, vegetables or herbs to flavor the water. Energy electrolyte drinks may also help. Sweet tea or flavored coffee, sugared juices and sodas mostly just add calories but no nutrition. However, the sugar or sweetener is metabolized in the body using water. Sugar-free or diet labeled drinks can contain sucrose, aspartame or saccharin.