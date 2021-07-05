Hydration is important for brain-organ-muscle function

This column will not relate to food but is a reminder to stay healthy during the hot summer days. I am not offering a doctor’s advice, but just some advice. Although water is not exactly in a food group, it is necessary for survival. Water composes two thirds of the human body.
Even in an insulated tractor or a pickup cab one may become thirsty going in and out in the heat. The days may also be long. We get busy and ignore thirst. Over-heating may bring on dehydration, heat exhaustion or sunstroke. Of the three, it is easier to avoid dehydration which in turn can lead to the two other symptoms, which can either make one very sick, or even kill one. One way to avoid dehydration is to drink cool, plain water and plenty of it throughout the day.
Much water within the body is lost through sweating. It can even be up to 2 to 3 gallons! If you wait until you are thirsty, you are already becoming dehydrated. The person’s size, activity, age and the outside temperature depends on the amount you drink.
Taking a short break often can also be taken as “The Pause that Refreshes” a slogan of a popular soft drink. Neck and shoulder muscles can be stretched because of often looking back over your shoulder even with computer equipment. So often we keep going as there is much work to be done. Drinking enough water during the day to stay hydrated may be the best “hired hand” you can have.
Of all the liquids to keep you hydrated, plain water is the best. One may add pieces of fruits or slices of citrus, vegetables or herbs to flavor the water. Energy electrolyte drinks may also help. Sweet tea or flavored coffee, sugared juices and sodas mostly just add calories but no nutrition. However, the sugar or sweetener is metabolized in the body using water. Sugar-free or diet labeled drinks can contain sucrose, aspartame or saccharin.
Drinking large amounts of cold water when over-heated may also make one quite ill. This is known as hyponatremia or water toxicity. Fruits such as watermelon, berries, or peaches are high water fruits.
It may be tempting to give children sugary drinks but if they see you drinking water, they may also be inclined to do so. Water bottles were very common on children’s desks during school and often filled. Children who run around should also be carefully monitored for dehydration.
When outside with others there are a few symptoms of dehydration to notice, especially among the elderly. They are headaches, nausea, fatigue, slurred speech or dizziness. If left to progress, it may lead to brain damage, also damage of the heart, muscles and kidneys. One may need immediate emergency treatment.
Water. Cheaper than medicine, it is a healthy drink, helps digestion, mental health, boosts blood flow to brain, provides energy, and relieves fatigue.
Something to think about: “In addition to an insulated water bottle, or Thermos, don’t forget the hat and sunscreen, SPF 15 or higher!” Marie
SWITCHEL
An early (Pre-Civil War) drink used by farm workers in the field.
4 cups water or seltzer
2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
4 teaspoons sweetener or honey or molasses or sugar (your choice)
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger, or 1 teaspoon fresh
If using seltzer drink instead of water, first mix the other ingredients then add the seltzer. and refrigerate 2 hours. Shake or stir before serving. The seltzer will foam.
WATERMELON BLUEBERRY DRINK
1 cup chopped watermelon (remove seeds)
1 cup frozen blueberries
1 cup cranberry juice cocktail
Combine all ingredients in a blender, puree. Serve in tall glasses.
CANTALOUPE GINGER SPRITZER
1 cup chopped cantaloupe
1 cup orange juice
1-1/2 teaspoons ginger
1 can lemon-lime soda
6 ice cubes
Combine all ingredients in a blender. Puree. Serve garnished with lime wedge.