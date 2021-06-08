Ice Box Pies developed as ice boxes entered homes

Looking around my kitchen I see many appliances on my counter tops which I use. There are also ones not used so much in the cabinet. Some have been around for many years, yet others not so many. Those of us who cook or bake seem to acquire these items.

One item that made a huge difference in people’s lives which may be found in about every kitchen is the refrigerator. Today there are many variations among them. That was not always true.

Early in 1802, a farmer and cabinet maker, Thomas Moore, came up with the idea of placing cartons of butter he sold at a Georgetown market in a container containing ice. This kept the butter firm. He went on to develop wooden chests with a shelf to hold a large block of ice on a tray. Ice was delivered by the ice man. Attention had to be paid to the melted ice water tray so it would not overflow. Foods were then able to be placed inside the chest on other shelves and kept cool.

The ice box also provided another opportunity to develop other types of dessert which was cooler to make during hot weather. Among them were ice box pies. These pies require no cooking or very little baking.

In 1927, General Electric introduced a refrigerator, the Monitor Top, which used electricity as that was becoming more common in homes. In 1935 ice boxes were being replaced because of U. S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs – one of which was providing electricity to areas and people.

The ice box has departed from our kitchens, yet many varieties of Ice Box Pie recipes remain. Many recipes for them are now available on the screen of a computer monitor which was not available in homes during the 1930s!