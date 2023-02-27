Every month various fruits and vegetables are listed as “best buys” for the consumer. Taking advantage of these sales and incorporating them into the menus may save you money.

One edible green leafy vegetable that is not real common in this area are collards. When the tough stem and veins of the leaves are removed they are known as collard greens. Collards are in the Brassica family and may be known as tree cabbage yet it does not form heads. Historically they were mentioned in the first century Greek and Roman writings. Their native habitat was in the Mediterranean areas but became very popular in Africa.

The plants are cool weather ones and seeds can be planted in the early spring three or four weeks before the last frost and middle summer for a fall crop. The more tender leaves are plucked from the lower sides of the stem, leaving new ones come out at the top of the plant. The older larger leaves are tough.

Collard greens may be associated with the southern states yet they were initiated by the slave trade in the new world. Slaves were first brought to this country in the early 1600s to Jamestown, Va. During their enslavement only a few select vegetables were allowed to be grown by them. Collards became part of their traditional diets with recipes being passed down from generation to generation.

After the Civil War ended this vegetable became popular with the southern people who found the greens to be delicious. Now collard greens are associated with the cuisine of the American south. It is a New Year’s Day tradition to eat collard greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread to bring a person wealth for the new year.

When purchasing the collards, look for ones with fresh looking, bright green leaves with no thick stems. Smaller leaves are more tender and have a milder flavor. Before cooking the leaves, remove the stems and large veins and discard. Soak the leaves in several washings of cool water to remove any residue within the leaves. The collard greens may also be purchased already washed and bagged. Wash all produce thoroughly, even the pre-bagged lettuces for salads as many hands have touched the items. Choose items from the back of the shelf as the oldest items are moved to the front or the top of a pile. Roll the leaves together and slice with a knife into 1” strips or larger, if desired.

Collard leaves need long slow cooking in water or chicken broth. One pound of leaves will reduce in size to 1-1/2 to 2 cups. Smoked meats may be added to various recipes including ham, bacon or poultry. The remaining liquids are known as “pot liquor.” The liquid may also be included in soups or stews. This nutritious broth is usually served with cornbread.

If smoked ham hocks are not available, one can substitute smoked bacon or smoked turkey wings and neck. Fry bacon and onion. Save the remaining grease. After wilting the greens in a frying pan for about 3 to 4 minutes, they may be placed into a slow cooker for the remaining cooking time. Set the slow cooker on low and cook all ingredients about four hours. Be sure all ingredients are covered with liquid. Do not boil.

Ham hocks should be boiled ahead of time until the meat can be removed from the bone. Add the ham, or turkey, or bacon meat to the cooking greens. After two hours remove the turkey bones, if used, and remove the meat. It has lost its flavor. The greens have a slightly bitter taste. Adding vinegar to them during cooking breaks down the bitterness. If a spicier flavor is desired, add smoked paprika or chipolata hot sauce.

There are variations as to different recipes but all were basically the same. Collard greens and cornbread are twins served together.

Something to think about: “Give your kitchen a new great love; collards.” AU

COLLARD GREENS WITH BACON

12 hickory smoked bacon slices, finely chopped

2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped

3/4 pound smoked ham, chopped

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 (32 ounce) containers chicken broth

1 (1 pound ) package fresh collard greens

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper

Cook bacon over medium heat in a 10 quart stockpot for 10 to 12 minutes or until almost crisp. Add the onion to the stockpot and saute 8 minutes. Add the ham and garlic and saute one minute. Stir in the broth, collard greens, apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook 2 hours or until desired degree of wilted collard greens.

CORN BREAD

1 Tablespoon shortening

1-1/2 cups cornmeal

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 beaten egg

1 cup buttermilk

Additional 2 teaspoons cornmeal

Melt shortening in a baking pan or 8” skillet in the oven. Sift the dry ingredients; add the egg and buttermilk. Mix well. Add the hot shortening. Sprinkle the pan with 2 teaspoons cornmeal; brown slightly. Remove from oven and pour mixture into the pan. Bake at 450 degrees F. for 25 minutes.