Make relishes from overabundance of garden produce

For most people who have a garden of any size, some plants will produce an over­abundance of vegetables. After one has eaten and preserved what they want, the tomatoes, cucumbers and onions are still coming on. One way to take care of these is to make relish.

Relish is a condiment that can be used on hamburgers; hot dogs, or in egg, potato or tuna salad. It also combines well with beans and meat, or with other dishes. Relishes usually contain vinegar, salt, sugar and chopped vegetables or fruits. It was another way in the past to preserve these items.

There are four main types of relishes. Chow-chow, piccalilli, chutney and pickle relish. They may be sweet or hot flavored depending on the ingredients.

There are two varieties of chow-chow relish recipes. The northern variety contains more vegetables than the southern version which only contains tomatoes, bell peppers and onions. It can be mild tasting or hot.

Piccalilli relish uses chopped green tomatoes, cabbage, sugar, mustard, turmeric and other spices.

Chutney relish is a spicy condiment originally from East India made from a variety of fruits and/or vegetables using fresh green or dried red chili peppers.

Pickle relish is a cucumber relish seasoned with vinegar, sugar, salt, and herbs such as the seeds of mustard, celery and dill.

As with any type of food preservation the ingredients should be very fresh. Following directions helps guarantee success. Cleanliness is also important when working with food.

Only cucumbers grown for pickling should be used, as regular cucumbers do not make the best product. Lemon cucumbers did not make a satisfying product when I tried them. The vegetables should be used within 24 hours for best results.

Only use a pickling salt or canning salt when making pickles or relishes. It adds flavor and crispness. Regular table salt will make a cloudy brine. Iodized salt causes food ingredients to darken.

Cider vinegar combines well with relishes, whereas a white vinegar has a sharper taste. They help with tartness and preservation.

The flavor is also balanced by sugar. With light colored vegetables, use a white sugar; with darker vegetables, brown sugar can be used.

Loose, fresh spices may be wrapped and tied in cheese cloth or placed into a tea ball strainer before placing in the ingredients. After use, they may be easily removed from the ingredients.

Only use certified canning jars, rings and seals for your canning. The jars may be held in hot water as can the seals and rings until needed. When filled, place the covered jars into a container of boiling water which covers the jar tops an inch. Begin counting the suggested timing as soon as the last jar is placed into the container of hot water. This helps prevent any contamination developing. Follow directions on the recipe.

A few utensils that make canning easier while water bathing items is a water bath container with a rack to fit the bottom. It is a large pot that will hold enough water to cover quart jars. Any kettle can be used for small jars as long as the water will cover the tops of the size jars used.

A few other hand tools are a plastic or stainless steel canning funnel, a stainless steel ladle, a canning jar lifter with rubber grips and kitchen tongs to lift jars out of boiling water. Place the processed products onto a dish towel or cookie rack to cool. Wipe clean when cool.

After 24 hours, the rings holding the sealing lid may be carefully removed and reused. Label the jars. If you give the filled jar as a gift, reapply the sealing ring. There are other tricks to the trade one finds out when canning food, like anything else we do. Your local state Extension homemaker agent has free canning publications available to you. There is also much information on the Internet.

Something to think about: “Relish today, Ketchup tomorrow.” AU

ZUCCHINI RELISHES

2 cups chopped zucchini (about 3 medium)

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped sweet green pepper

1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper

2 Tablespoons salt

Cold water

1-3/4 cups sugar

1 cup cider vinegar

2 teaspoons celery seed

1 teaspoon mustard seed

Combine the zucchini, onion, and green and red peppers. Sprinkle with salt; cover with cold water.

Let stand 2 hours. Drain. Rinse and drain thoroughly. Combine remaining ingredients in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Add the vegetables. Simmer 10 minutes.

Pack hot relish into hot jars, leaving 1/4-inch head space. Adjust two piece caps. Process 10 minutes in a boiling water canner with water covering the tops of the jars. Yield: about 4 half-pints.

CHOW-CHOW

1 gallon chopped cabbage

12 onions

12 sweet green peppers

12 sweet red peppers

2 quarts chopped green tomatoes

1/2 cup salt

4 Tablespoons ground mustard

1 Tablespoon turmeric

1 Tablespoon ground ginger

4 Tablespoons mustard seed

3 Tablespoons celery seed

2 Tablespoons mixed whole spices

5 cups sugar

2 to 3 quarts vinegar

Chop onion and peppers. Mix all vegetables with 1/2 cup salt. Let stand overnight. Drain.

Tie the mixed spices in a bag. Add sugar and spices to the vinegar. Simmer for 20 minutes. Add all the other ingredients and simmer until hot and well seasoned, about 10 minutes. Remove the spice bag.

Pack the chow-chow into hot sterilized jars and seal at once. Place in a water bath for 10 minutes with water covering the tops of the jars. Makes 14 pints.

APPLE RELISH

14 large apples, no need to peel

1 large bunch celery

6 red bell peppers

6 green bell peppers

12 onions

1 quart vinegar

6 cups sugar

Put apples and vegetables through a food chopper. Combine with the vinegar and sugar and boil 15 minutes. Put in pint jars and add lids and rings. Place with water covering the tops in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes. Yields 8 to 10 pints.