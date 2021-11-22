Mix in new Thanksgiving traditions with the old

The story of the first Thanksgiving is familiar to the majority of us. Children in school have been doing Thanksgiving projects, hearing and reading stories about it. It is a time for us to reflect and be thankful for the strength and things we may have had to go through during this epidemic and rural year. Yes, the dinner may be traditional or non-traditional, but the highlight of the day should be just being able to be together with loved ones, friends, and reconnecting.

For many Thanksgiving get-togethers, the men usually migrate to watch football on television after the meal. The women spend time together. The kids will be on their phones. For many families this has been the custom. But people spend their time and money to be with loved ones and their time together is short and precious. Because of adult children moving to who knows where, families may not be able to be together during holidays or special times. That is where friends may bond together and become like family.

During the past two years while going through COVID, families and friends have not been able to come together. Unfortunately, it is still true. If someone feels sick, they should not be at the gathering.

The family get-togethers may even be more precious because of the loss of a loved one, a physical recovery or change of lifestyle. Everyone has different versions of stories about the loved one. It may be healing to share them.

Perhaps it is time to begin a new tradition of family and friends doing some things together. Take the time to go to a church service as a family. They can come home to a light breakfast of muffins or coffee cake. Most of us in our own way are organized getting the meal together. If someone volunteers to bring something, take them up on it. Thanksgiving Day may also be a time cell phones should be given up unless family members call. I’ve read where kids are not the physical social creatures like older people are. We still must know how to relate to others in public eye to eye.