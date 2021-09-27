Nuts should be part of a nutritious diet, if tolerated

With the coming of fall, our cooking habits may change. Salads may be replaced with soups or heartier casseroles. We may begin to bake more. An interesting addition to breads, cookies, other desserts and casseroles may be using various types of tree nuts.

Tree nuts such as walnuts, almonds, cashews, pecans, and others not only add a crunch and taste to foods, they provide very healthy nutrients and benefits to help maintain healthy bodies. Like many other foods, however, over-eating nuts can be fattening. Yet they are one of the healthiest foods to snack on at 1/4 cup per day. Although peanuts are in the legume family, they also have similar health benefits. Like other items in a food recipe, nuts are spread throughout the dish.

Nuts are seed kernels and contained in a hard inedible shell which needs to be removed. The nuts may be purchased unshelled, shelled, whole, or in pieces.

Various varieties of nuts will contain different amounts of fat, fiber, protein, monounsaturated fats and many micro nutrients which help maintain various healthy parts of the body. They also contain fewer calories than once thought. Nuts can help eliminate or control various health problems such as heart or diabetic disease, reduce blood pressure, lower bad cholesterol, help reduce weight, lower heart or stroke risk. Plus a number of other benefits.

Many of us have gone through jars and jars of peanut butter spread! Other nut spreads are showing up on the grocery shelves such as almond, hazelnut and walnut varieties. These are used mainly on sandwiches and cereals but may be used in baking replacing some of the shortening or oils called for in a recipe. When purchasing, look for the butters which are low in sugar or do not contain it, but they still do contain calories. Yet many health benefits are again included.