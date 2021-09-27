Nuts should be part of a nutritious diet, if tolerated

With the coming of fall, our cooking habits may change. Salads may be replaced with soups or heartier casseroles. We may begin to bake more. An interesting addition to breads, cookies, other desserts and casseroles may be using various types of tree nuts.
Tree nuts such as walnuts, almonds, cashews, pecans, and others not only add a crunch and taste to foods, they provide very healthy nutrients and benefits to help maintain healthy bodies. Like many other foods, however, over-eating nuts can be fattening. Yet they are one of the healthiest foods to snack on at 1/4 cup per day. Although peanuts are in the legume family, they also have similar health benefits. Like other items in a food recipe, nuts are spread throughout the dish.
Nuts are seed kernels and contained in a hard inedible shell which needs to be removed. The nuts may be purchased unshelled, shelled, whole, or in pieces.
Various varieties of nuts will contain different amounts of fat, fiber, protein, monounsaturated fats and many micro nutrients which help maintain various healthy parts of the body. They also contain fewer calories than once thought. Nuts can help eliminate or control various health problems such as heart or diabetic disease, reduce blood pressure, lower bad cholesterol, help reduce weight, lower heart or stroke risk. Plus a number of other benefits.
Many of us have gone through jars and jars of peanut butter spread! Other nut spreads are showing up on the grocery shelves such as almond, hazelnut and walnut varieties. These are used mainly on sandwiches and cereals but may be used in baking replacing some of the shortening or oils called for in a recipe. When purchasing, look for the butters which are low in sugar or do not contain it, but they still do contain calories. Yet many health benefits are again included.
Nut oils are also an option. They can increase flavor when used in salads, soups and pasta. Some do have a low smoking point when heated. The nuts are sun dried, shelled, roasted, pressed and filtered.
Various foods may cause health problems for people. Among them are nut allergies or nut intolerance. A nut allergy occurs when the body considers the nut to be something foreign and invasive. The proteins in nuts will trigger a release of histamine to counteract this. Respiratory and other problems may occur, at times being very serious. As these allergies in children have increased significantly, schools have eliminated serving products using nuts to avoid allergic reactions. When taking a food dish containing nuts to a get-together, either label it as containing nuts or find a different recipe. Other business have also eliminated nut use or placed a notice on the container.
Nuts have been in people’s food diets for many centuries BC. An interesting tidbit about walnuts: Evidence has been found the trees were included in the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. (approximately 600 B.C.)
The English walnut, (Juglans regina) did not originate in England but in Persia, now Iran.
Because walnuts were purchased by English merchants long go, the nuts became known as “English” walnuts. The shell on this variety is easy to crack.
Eastern North America also contributed a variety of walnuts known as Black walnuts (Juglans nigra). These nuts are very hard to shell. Native Americans and European settlers found black walnut tree wood of a very high quality. The trees grow faster than the English variety. The wood is very desirable for furniture, flooring and many other projects. Shelled black walnuts may not be very common to purchase.
Nuts can be a very healthy contribution to our health but, like other foods, should be eaten in moderation.
Something to think about: “Nuts provide many important nutrients and nut consumption has even been associated with health benefits.” – Dr. Axe
CRUNCHY PEA SALAD
Salad:
One 10-oz. package frozen peas
1 cup diced celery
1/4 cup diced green onion (using top)
1 cup salted cashews or macadamia nuts, broken
1/4 cup crisply fried bacon bits
1 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup Garden Cafe Dressing
Garden Cafe Dressing:
2/3 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 cup red wine vinegar
1-1/4 teaspoons salt
1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon finely ground pepper
1 teaspoon sugar
1 clove garlic, minced
3 cups corn oil
For salad: Combine all ingredients. Chill before serving. Serve on lettuce leaf.
For dressing: Combine all ingredients and mix well. Store in refrigerator. Good on any vegetable salad.
NUTTY BROCCOLI SLAW
One 3-oz. package chicken Ramen noodles
One 16-oz. package broccoli slaw mix
2 cups sliced green onions
1-1/2 cups broccoli florets
1 can ripe olives, drained and halved
1 cup sunflower seeds, toasted
1/2 cups slivered almonds, toasted
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
Set aside the noodle seasoning packet. Crush noodles and place in a large bowl. Add the slaw mix, onions, broccoli, olives, sunflower seeds and almonds. In a jar with a tight fitting lid, combine the sugar, vinegar, olive oil and contents of seasoning packet. Shake well. Drizzle over salad and toss to coat.
GERMAN NUT BREAD
1 cup dark brown sugar
1 egg
1 cup evaporated milk
1 Tablespoon vinegar (add to milk)
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
Pinch of salt
1 cup finely chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans)
3 to 4 whole nuts for topping
In mixing bowl, mix the brown sugar and egg. Add the milk which has been soured by vinegar. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. Add to mixing bowl. Add the nuts. Pour the mixture into a greased medium loaf pan. Add the whole nuts to the top for decoration. Bake for one hour at 325 F. Cool. (Note: There is no shortening in this bread. Mix all by hand.)