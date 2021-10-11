Options for food careers are more than plentiful

Although it is still early in the school year, there may be some young people still looking at career choices. Perhaps at home, in school, or 4-H, they became interested in food. Maybe when we think of food as a profession, a chef or cook, waitress/waiter comes to mind. Yet there are many careers to be had which we may never think about.
Here are a few professions with brief descriptions. The educational requirements vary with positions and training. Many options are available than the ones listed in these articles with a food and nutrition degree. They may be in teaching, advertising, communication, research and development of recipes and products. These vocations also have many various career opportunities.
KITCHEN WORKER: They test for quality in packaging, test “lite” versions of products, measure qualities like toughness and flakiness, nutritional analysis. Requires post secondary training, plus on the job training.
DIETETIC TECHNICIAN: That position is supervised by a registered dietitian. Many people must change their food diet in various ways. A food dietetic technician may counsel patients on eating particular foods or diets such as incidences of heart disease, diabetes, weight loss or gain, etc. A bachelor’s degree is required, coursework and supervised internship.
FOOD SCIENTIST: The food industry is very competitive and is always looking for new technology. Two examples would be the new pressure cookers and vegetable meat substitute. Also, there are non-food items being made from plants. I found a recent note on a box of Cheerios. “More than 500 recipes were developed, more than 10 shapes and sizes were considered before the ideal Cheerios recipe was found.” An advanced degree in food science, bio-chemistry, research and laboratory skills are required.
RESEARCH LAB TECHNICIAN: They assist scientists who do research and design the experiments. The technician runs and records data noting pro, con, or no results. Must be exact following instruction and have a knowledge of chemistry. An associate’s degree in food science or related field is required, also laboratory procedures.
WHOLESALE PRODUCE BUYER: Purchases produce from all over the world – from the farm to the producer, then selling it to the retailer such as supermarkets or restaurants. Much computer work is involved such as contacting sellers and buyers, tracking shipments, etc. As the market has become more global, there are more business opportunities, questions about food safety, the impact on the environment and workers. You need an experience in sales, or the food industry, courses in business and or economics. And also the ability to use the computer data base.
FOOD HEALTH INSPECTOR: Their duties are making sure food sellers comply with safety and sanitation codes: Restaurants, food booths, caterers, or where any food is sold to the public. Cleanliness, freshness, and safe food temperatures are checked. Special thermometers measure food temperatures, heat sensitive tape for water and pH paper for food acidity. One bad incident may affect many people. A degree in food science and a completed supervised internship is required.
FOOD WEBSITE DESIGNER: Creates websites on the Internet for the site’s sponsor. As a graphic designer, the person creates words and images in nutrition, health facts and other areas. One must stay current on food issues. A Bachelor of Arts in art, design and communications is required. Also understanding HTML. People readily check the computer for food information and sites are competitive.
FOOD WRITER: The food writer may write for various medias. Ideas for the story or article may come from various sources. It may come from the business, a person, place, incident or asked to pursue. Photos may also be required. A degree in journalism, English or communications is required, also experience in the food related field.
AGRICULTURAL ENGINEER: They develop technology using math and science to research, solve and improve farming practices. They work with farmers, biologists, marketing experts, feed mill operations and mechanical engineers. A degree in agriculture science or mechanical engineering is necessary. Also should be familiar with farming.
We are familiar with the education and duties of a Cooperative Extension Agent or Family and Consumer Science Teacher. There are many other food careers I have not mentioned.
Our food comes to us from many areas and ways. Many people are linked together like a chain to provide the most sanitary and safe food conditions in the many steps before we place it on our table to consume.
Something to think about: “Civilization, as it is known today, could not have evolved, nor can it survive, without an adequate food supply. “ Norman Borlaug
BROCCOLI-CARROT CASSEROLE
1-1/2 cup fresh carrots sliced cooked and drained
1 package chopped broccoli, barely cooked and drained
1 (4 ounce) package Velveeta cheese
3 Tablespoons fine breadcrumbs or Ritz cracker crumbs
Layer in a buttered dish the carrots, broccoli and cheese. Top with bread crumbs or crackers. Bake 350 F. for 45 minutes.
CABBAGE AU GRATIN
1 large cabbage head, cut coarsely
2 cups water
1/2 stick butter or margarine
1 large onion, chopped
3 Tablespoons flour
1 Tablespoon sugar
2 cups milk
1-1/2 cup grated cheese
2 cups bread crumbs
1/4 cup butter or margarine
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Cook the cabbage in 2 cups water until tender. Cool 15 minutes, then drain. Set aside.
Melt 1/2 stick butter or margarine. Add the onion. Saute about 10 minutes over medium heat. Add flour, sugar, and stir. Add the milk and cheese. Stir until cheese melts.
Place the cabbage in a 3 quart casserole. Pour the cheese mixture over the cabbage a little at a time and mix. Pour the remaining cheese over the top. Sprinkle the buttered crumbs on top. Bake 30 to 40 minutes at 350 F.
MARINATED CARROTS
5 cups carrots, cut 1/4 inch thick in round pieces
1 medium onion
1 small green pepper
1 can undiluted cream of tomato soup
1/2 cup salad oil
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup vinegar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Cook carrots; drain and cool. Cut onion and pepper into thin rings. Mix remaining ingredients together. Pour over vegetables. Cover and marinate 12 hours or more. Serve hot or cold. Keeps in refrigerator 2 weeks.