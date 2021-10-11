Options for food careers are more than plentiful

Although it is still early in the school year, there may be some young people still looking at career choices. Perhaps at home, in school, or 4-H, they became interested in food. Maybe when we think of food as a profession, a chef or cook, waitress/waiter comes to mind. Yet there are many careers to be had which we may never think about.

Here are a few professions with brief descriptions. The educational requirements vary with positions and training. Many options are available than the ones listed in these articles with a food and nutrition degree. They may be in teaching, advertising, communication, research and development of recipes and products. These vocations also have many various career opportunities.

KITCHEN WORKER: They test for quality in packaging, test “lite” versions of products, measure qualities like toughness and flakiness, nutritional analysis. Requires post secondary training, plus on the job training.

DIETETIC TECHNICIAN: That position is supervised by a registered dietitian. Many people must change their food diet in various ways. A food dietetic technician may counsel patients on eating particular foods or diets such as incidences of heart disease, diabetes, weight loss or gain, etc. A bachelor’s degree is required, coursework and supervised internship.

FOOD SCIENTIST: The food industry is very competitive and is always looking for new technology. Two examples would be the new pressure cookers and vegetable meat substitute. Also, there are non-food items being made from plants. I found a recent note on a box of Cheerios. “More than 500 recipes were developed, more than 10 shapes and sizes were considered before the ideal Cheerios recipe was found.” An advanced degree in food science, bio-chemistry, research and laboratory skills are required.