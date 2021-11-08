Parsnips are cream-colored tap root similar to carrot

We may eagerly look for the first asparagus to appear in the market in early spring. Throughout the season various vegetables mature and may appear in our diet. One of these does not complete its growth cycle until going through a period of frost. That is when the starches in parsnips turn to sugar.

Parsnips are a cream colored tap root that may grow to a foot long and be 3” in diameter at the shoulder. They are quite similar to a carrot, in that family and the parsley family. As a biannual, the plant produces an umbel of small, bright yellow, flowers the second year. After the seeds are produced, the plant becomes woody and the root inedible. Like carrots, the roots are eaten the first year of planting.

During Roman times, the Emperor Tiberius accepted parsnips as part of his tribute from the people of what is now Germany. In addition to being eaten as a vegetable, the roots were used as a sugar sweetener. They have a nutty, spicy flavor resembling cinnamon or nutmeg. It was used in breads, cakes, and puddings.

Sugar, either from sugarbeets or sugar cane was not available back then. When it was later on, it was quite expensive, as was honey, until production brought the price down. Parsnips were more common in Europe than carrots or potatoes by 100 years. They were also thought to have medical healing. Perhaps the healing came from the beneficial contents that was eaten in the food rather than the particular food.

Like many of our foods, it was brought to this country by French and British colonists. It was quite commonly grown in Virginia in 1606. The Native Americans also grew it.