Parsnips are cream-colored tap root similar to carrot

We may eagerly look for the first asparagus to appear in the market in early spring. Throughout the season various vegetables mature and may appear in our diet. One of these does not complete its growth cycle until going through a period of frost. That is when the starches in parsnips turn to sugar.
Parsnips are a cream colored tap root that may grow to a foot long and be 3” in diameter at the shoulder. They are quite similar to a carrot, in that family and the parsley family. As a biannual, the plant produces an umbel of small, bright yellow, flowers the second year. After the seeds are produced, the plant becomes woody and the root inedible. Like carrots, the roots are eaten the first year of planting.
During Roman times, the Emperor Tiberius accepted parsnips as part of his tribute from the people of what is now Germany. In addition to being eaten as a vegetable, the roots were used as a sugar sweetener. They have a nutty, spicy flavor resembling cinnamon or nutmeg. It was used in breads, cakes, and puddings.
Sugar, either from sugarbeets or sugar cane was not available back then. When it was later on, it was quite expensive, as was honey, until production brought the price down. Parsnips were more common in Europe than carrots or potatoes by 100 years. They were also thought to have medical healing. Perhaps the healing came from the beneficial contents that was eaten in the food rather than the particular food.
Like many of our foods, it was brought to this country by French and British colonists. It was quite commonly grown in Virginia in 1606. The Native Americans also grew it.
Purchase small to medium roots as larger ones may be woody or fibrous. Store them in the coldest part of the refrigerator, without washing, in a plastic bag. Parsnips may be cooked any way other vegetables are. Do not overcook them as they cook quickly and may become mushy. As most of the nutrients are close to the skin, either lightly peel them or cook without peeling. Limp parsnips might be revived by soaking them in cold water up to 30 minutes.
The vegetable adds flavor to salads, soups, stews, meats, and casseroles like carrots. It has been a special holiday vegetable during the upcoming holidays.
GLAZED PARSNIPS
1 lb. parsnips, peeled, bite size
2 Tablespoons butter
1/4 cup brown sugar
3 Tablespoons orange juice
Cook parsnips in boiling water until tender. Drain.
In a small saucepan, add butter, sugar and orange juice. Bring to a boil.
Pour over parsnips and lightly coat.
PARSNIPS WITH BROWN SUGAR GLAZE
2 pounds parsnips
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1/4 cup melted butter
Heat oven to 375 F. Butter a 2-1/2 quart baking dish.
Peel and dice the parsnips. Place the diced parsnips in a small sauce pan. Cover with water and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil. Cover pan, reduce heat to low and cook 8 to 10 minutes, or until just tender.
Place the parsnips in the prepared baking dish. In a bowl, combine the brown sugar and dry mustard. Sprinkle mixture over parsnips. Drizzle melted butter over all. Bake in oven about 20 minutes.
POTATO PARSNIP CASSEROLE
4 large potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
4 medium onions, thinly sliced
Parsnips missing
1/2 cups shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese, divided
1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 cups heavy whipping cream
Layer potatoes, onions, parsnips and 3/4 cup cheese in a greased 13×9” baking pan. Set aside. In a small saucepan, combine the flour, salt, pepper and gradually whisk in the cream. Bring to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally, until thickened. Remove from the heat; pour over vegetables. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
Cover and bake at 375 F. for 30 minutes. Uncover, and bake 20 to 25 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender and top is golden brown.