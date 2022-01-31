Pizza is one of the most popular foods in the world

Pizza is a word not only known in many countries, but it is a food that is celebratory, comforting, or just plain tasty any time of the day or evening. It can be made at home, ordered or purchased in eating establishments or grocery stores. It has become one of the most popular foods in the world. Pizzas may be sold whole or by the slice.

Pizza has a long history, as do many foods. At one time, it had to be given as a toll to the bishop of Gaeta, Italy, if you were a tenant of certain properties. Every Christmas required 12 pizzas, plus a pork shoulder and a pork kidney. Easter required another 12 pizzas plus several chickens. We might recognize the flatbread but not the toppings.

The toppings are placed on a leavened flat wheat bread which also may be purchased frozen. Because of various dietary restrictions now, this base may differ. Over 61% of the population prefer thin crust bases. We may see or toss pizza dough into the air to spin. That is not just for show. The dough spreads evenly to create a uniform crust and reserves moisture. A gluten-free crust may be made using cauliflower.

A tomato sauce base is spread over the bread. It may be home-made or purchased. Many various meats, poultry, vegetables, or fruits may be used as toppings. Studies show 62 prefer of Americans prefer a meat topping while 38 percent prefer vegetables. Pepperoni sausage is the most popular requested meat. Earlier statics showed over 251,770,000 pounds of pepperoni being used every year. Not only can one find both traditional toppings such as various meats, but also seafoods and whatever vegetables and/or fruits you enjoy. Assorted herbs are also included on top of the assorted meats and veggies.