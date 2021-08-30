Plums and prunes make delicious jellies, desserts

Plums are listed as number 19 on a list of America’s 20 favorite fruits. They are way below the top five of bananas, apples, strawberries, grapes and oranges.
Although not real popular, plums are small power houses of many beneficial nutrients. The oval globes come in various colors of yellow, green, red or purple and are quite juicy when eaten. A variety of plums are dried and known as prunes. They are also a stone fruit or drupe from the genus, Prunus, and are a part of the rose family. Like other fruits eating the stone, or pit, can be dangerous as it becomes toxic with cyanide. Yet that does not involve eating the fruit.
Plums can grown all over the world, except Antarctica. Evidence of them has been found in archaeological sites from very early times. The name “plum” comes from the Old English word “plume.”
Plums grow on trees which start producing 3 to 5 years after planting. The mature trees may each produce around 100 pounds of plums. The trees life span is about 20 years or a little longer. Tree production begins to slow up after 10 years. The shape of the leaves depend on the variety of the fruit. Some have oblong leaves with pointed tips, while others have oval leaves with a serrated edge. The fruit is smooth skinned. Its outside skin may have a dusty-white waxy coating. How juicy the fruit is varies from color. Red flesh varieties contain more sugar and have a sweeter taste than the yellow fleshed ones. Raw plums contain 87 percent water, 11 percent carbohydrates, 1 percent protein and less than 1 percent fat.
The tree’s flowers are white on fruit bearing trees while on the non-fruiting trees the flower are pink. They bloom in April through May and the fruit matures in July through September. Like many other fruit bearing plants the flowers are dependent on honey bees for pollination.
With over 140 various varieties of plums one will find they are rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin K plus dietary fiber. The natural sugar content varies by variety. The fruits promote many, many healthy benefits in the body.
John Kelsey, in the 1870s, introduced plum trees into California. The state produces 99 percent of the U.S. production and 40 percent of the world’s supply. The trees are hybridized from the Japanese plum.
If the plums are not quite ripe after purchasing, do not place them in the refrigerator but in a paper bag on the counter for several days. When ripe the fruit should smell slightly sweet, be bright in color, no wrinkles and slightly firm.
Prunes are the result of drying the fruit. When eaten they have many benefits such as an appetite suppressor, improve anemia as they are rich in iron and are very fibrous, They can help provide bone strength and eye vision. Like other dried foods they should be eaten in moderation as the fruit swells when in contact with liquid.
In certain areas, plum trees may be found growing wild and may be known by different local or regional names. However, the fruit is very small as is the tree they grow on. The tree blooms before leaves emerge with the fruit ripening in the late summer or early fall.
Native Americans used all parts of the roots, bark, and fruits for various medical conditions. The fruits make a very good jelly.
Something to think about: “God prunes us when He is about to take us into a new season of growth and expansion.” AU
PLUM PIE
Pie Filling:
3-1/2 cups plums, pitted and cut in quarters
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 Tablespoons melted butter
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
One 9” pie shell, unbaked
Topping:
3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cups sugar
1/3 cup butter
Wash and dry plums, split, remove pits and quarter. Combine the flour, sugar and salt. Add to the plums. Add the butter and lemon juice. Mix lightly. Spoon into the pie shell. Sprinkle with crumb topping. Bake in a hot oven at 425 for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 F. and bake for additional 50 minutes.
For the topping, sift the flour and sugar together. Cut in the butter to make fine crumbs. Sprinkle evenly over top of plums in crust before baking.
SPICY PRUNE CAKE
1 cup vegetable oil
1-1/2 cups sugar
3 eggs
2 cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon all spice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
1-1/2 cups cooked and mashed prunes
1 cup chopped pecans
Glaze:
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 Tablespoon corn syrup
1/2 cup butter
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Cream the oil and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Sift together dry ingredients. Add alternately to creamed mixture with buttermilk and prunes. Stir in pecans. Pour into greased and floured pan. Bake in a 350 F. oven (9×13x2” pan for 30 minutes or a tube pan for 50 to 60 minutes.
Let cake rest 10 minutes to firm up. Remove from the pan and pour glaze over the cake while hot.
For glaze, combine sugar, buttermilk, baking soda, corn syrup, butter and vanilla in a saucepan. Bring to a rolling boil over low heat and boil for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Punch holes in cake and pour glaze over it immediately.
PRUNE WHIP
3 egg whites
1 Tablespoon grated lemon peel
2 Tablespoons lemon juice
2 Tablespoons prune juice
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup sugar
1 cup finely chopped cooked prunes
Light cream or custard sauce (recipe below)
Custard sauce:
3 egg yolks
3 Tablespoons sugar
1/16 teaspoon salt
1-1/2 cups milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Combine the egg whites, lemon peel, lemon juice, prune juice, salt and sugar in upper part of double boiler. Set over boiling water. Beat with a rotary beater 10 minutes or until mixture holds its shape. Remove pan from boiling water. Fold in prunes. Let cool. Chill. Serve in dessert glasses with a little cream or custard sauce.
For custard sauce, beat egg yolks slightly in a small saucepan. Stir in the sugar and salt. Set the pan over low heat. Stir in the milk and cook stirring constantly, until sauce thickens and coats metal spoon. Add flavoring. Remove from heat and set aside to cool. Makes about 2 cups sauce.