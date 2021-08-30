Plums and prunes make delicious jellies, desserts

Plums are listed as number 19 on a list of America’s 20 favorite fruits. They are way below the top five of bananas, apples, strawberries, grapes and oranges.

Although not real popular, plums are small power houses of many beneficial nutrients. The oval globes come in various colors of yellow, green, red or purple and are quite juicy when eaten. A variety of plums are dried and known as prunes. They are also a stone fruit or drupe from the genus, Prunus, and are a part of the rose family. Like other fruits eating the stone, or pit, can be dangerous as it becomes toxic with cyanide. Yet that does not involve eating the fruit.

Plums can grown all over the world, except Antarctica. Evidence of them has been found in archaeological sites from very early times. The name “plum” comes from the Old English word “plume.”

Plums grow on trees which start producing 3 to 5 years after planting. The mature trees may each produce around 100 pounds of plums. The trees life span is about 20 years or a little longer. Tree production begins to slow up after 10 years. The shape of the leaves depend on the variety of the fruit. Some have oblong leaves with pointed tips, while others have oval leaves with a serrated edge. The fruit is smooth skinned. Its outside skin may have a dusty-white waxy coating. How juicy the fruit is varies from color. Red flesh varieties contain more sugar and have a sweeter taste than the yellow fleshed ones. Raw plums contain 87 percent water, 11 percent carbohydrates, 1 percent protein and less than 1 percent fat.