Rhubarb, gooseberries, currants – three plants to watch for in early spring

Three varieties of plants come to mind in the early spring. I would stroll through my garden looking for the first signs of their growth.
The round green noses of rhubarb coming up through the dark soil was always exciting! Unless there was a hard freeze, the leaves would begin to unfold becoming larger and larger, and red stems elongate.
Rhubarb is an old, old plant and was used as medicine. The tart tasting stems are high in Vitamin C, Phosphorous, Calcium and Iron. The fleshy, edible stalks, or petioles, may be green, red or light pink in color. The toxic leaves are not eaten. When removing the stalks pull and twist the stem from the crown. This herbaceous perennial may live 20 years or more. It is an easily grown plant and will grow in many zones. Rhubarb plants may be found in many long ago gardens but is becoming popular again. The stems may be used in desserts, sauces, wine, jams or jellies or meats.
It will keep up to seven days wrapped in plastic and placed in the vegetable part of the refrigerator. It also freezes well when cut up and frozen on cookie sheets in the freezer, measured and bagged for further use.
Because of a 35 percent duty on imported fresh fruit or 50 percent duty on vegetables, a legal case was brought to court in 1947.
It was argued that rhubarb should be classified as a fruit as it is mainly eaten as a dessert, not as a vegetable during a meal. The court changed the classification of rhubarb from a botanically vegetable to a botanically fruit.
In 1893 another fruit was declared a vegetable. That is the tomato. Botanically the tomatoes and rhubarb are fruits as of the way they flower and produce seeds. In 1893 fruits were taxed coming into the United States. Among them were the tomatoes. Because of complaints, the court decided to rule the tomato be classed as a vegetable because of the way it was served as food.
Gooseberries are a woody perennial shrub which also develop leaves in the early spring. For many centuries the berries have been popular in Europe. The plants derived mostly from two species, the European gooseberry and the American variety.
Small white flowers bloom amid the small leaves on the spiny lateral spurs and branches on previous years’ shoots. These produce clusters of round marble size berries in two rows which may be green, maroon, purple, yellow, white or black in color, depending on the species.
The transparent sides show stripes over the berry. They also have a “top,” the stem, and a “tail,” which is removed. The plants are now raised from cuttings. Gooseberries make delicious pie and other baked goods.
Currants have an interesting history and were popular many years ago. The name “currant” was derived from the ancient Greek city of Corinth. This shrub produces fruits which hang in clusters in a zig zag fashion on smooth stems. The round berries have an illustrious uniform color with a black dot on the bottom. Color-wise they may be black, red, pink or white. The berries are very high in Vitamin C, Phosphorus, Calcium and Iron.
The plant are easy to grow in zones 3-8. They are self-fertile with the fruit ripening in July. The leaves will drop early in the fall. Currants may be used in many ways and also frozen for further use.
Both gooseberries and currants were banned in the United States in 1900. The plants were the host for the spread of the white pine blister rust. In 1966 these restrictions were lifted for state jurisdictions to decide if the plants may be grown. If you are interested in purchasing any of these plants, buy certified stock from a reputable nursery. The berries are becoming popular again and may be purchased on-line.
Something to think about: “I grow plants for many reasons: to please my eye or to please my soul, to challenge the elements or to challenge my patience, for novelty or for nostalgia, but mostly for the joy in seeing them grow. “ David Hobson
RHUBARB BARS
3 cups rhubarb, cut up
1-1/2 cups sugar
2 Tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 cup water
1 teaspoon vanilla
Crust and topping:
1/4 cup oatmeal
1-1/2 cups flour
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup shortening
1/2 cup nuts
Mix together rhubarb, sugar, cornstarch, water and vanilla. Cook in a saucepan until thick. Set aside. Mix the topping mixture until crumbly. Pat 3/4 of the mixture in a 9”x13” pan. Pour on the rhubarb mixture. Sprinkle the rest of the crumbs on top. Bake at 350 F. for 30 minutes.
CURRANT BUNS
2 packages dry yeast
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon salt
5-3/4 to 6-1/4 cups sifted flour, divided
6 Tablespoons butter or margarine
1-1/2 cups milk
3 eggs
1-1/4 cups currants
In a food mixer, mix the yeast, sugar, cinnamon, salt, and 2 cups flour. Set aside.
In a 2 quart saucepan over low heat, heat the butter and milk until very warm (120 to 130 F.). On low mixer speed, gradually beat the milk mixture into the dry ingredients until well blended. On medium, beat for 2 minutes. Add beaten eggs and 1-1/2 cups flour to make a soft dough. Add the currants and additional flour, if necessary, to make a soft dough. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic, eight to 10 minutes.
Place in a large greased bowl and grease top of dough. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 50 minutes. Punch down the dough. Cover and let rest 10 minutes. Divide the dough into 24 pieces, shaping each into a ball shape. Place in a greased 13x9x2” baking pan. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 35 minutes. Bake in a 375 F. oven for 20-25 minutes or until buns are golden brown. Remove and cool on a rack.
GOOSEBERRY FOOL
3 cups gooseberries.
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup heavy cream, well chilled
1/4 cup crème fraiche*
1/4 cup granulated sugar
Remove the tops and tails of gooseberries using a scissors. Cut berries lengthwise. In a heavy skillet cook the berries and 1/2 cup sugar over moderate heat, stirring occasionally until the liquid is thickened, about 5 minutes. Simmer the mixture, mashing with a fork to a course puree, 2 minutes more. Chill the puree, covered, until cold – about 1 hour.
In a bowl with an electric mixer beat the heavy cream with crème fraiche until it holds soft peaks. Add the 1/4 cup sugar and beat until the mixture holds soft peaks. Fold the chilled puree into the creamed mixture until well combined. It may be made 3 hours ahead of time, covered and refrigerated.
*May substitute sour cream or cream cheese, or ricotta cheese in place of the crème fraiche. The texture may differ.