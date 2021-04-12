Rhubarb, gooseberries, currants – three plants to watch for in early spring

Three varieties of plants come to mind in the early spring. I would stroll through my garden looking for the first signs of their growth.

The round green noses of rhubarb coming up through the dark soil was always exciting! Unless there was a hard freeze, the leaves would begin to unfold becoming larger and larger, and red stems elongate.

Rhubarb is an old, old plant and was used as medicine. The tart tasting stems are high in Vitamin C, Phosphorous, Calcium and Iron. The fleshy, edible stalks, or petioles, may be green, red or light pink in color. The toxic leaves are not eaten. When removing the stalks pull and twist the stem from the crown. This herbaceous perennial may live 20 years or more. It is an easily grown plant and will grow in many zones. Rhubarb plants may be found in many long ago gardens but is becoming popular again. The stems may be used in desserts, sauces, wine, jams or jellies or meats.

It will keep up to seven days wrapped in plastic and placed in the vegetable part of the refrigerator. It also freezes well when cut up and frozen on cookie sheets in the freezer, measured and bagged for further use.

Because of a 35 percent duty on imported fresh fruit or 50 percent duty on vegetables, a legal case was brought to court in 1947.

It was argued that rhubarb should be classified as a fruit as it is mainly eaten as a dessert, not as a vegetable during a meal. The court changed the classification of rhubarb from a botanically vegetable to a botanically fruit.

In 1893 another fruit was declared a vegetable. That is the tomato. Botanically the tomatoes and rhubarb are fruits as of the way they flower and produce seeds. In 1893 fruits were taxed coming into the United States. Among them were the tomatoes. Because of complaints, the court decided to rule the tomato be classed as a vegetable because of the way it was served as food.