Roasted vegetables are popular; here’s how to make them

We are urged to eat a wide assortment of vegetables. They may be raw, in salads, steamed, boiled, sauted, microwaved, or roasted.
Roasted vegetables have become quite popular, an easy way to fix for a meal. Meats or fish may also be included in the process. Oven roasting brings out the flavor and natural sweetness of the vegetables.
There are a few things to remember when roasting vegetables as no recipe is really needed. All that is needed is a hot oven of 400 F. to 450 F., an assortment of compatible vegetables and a little oil to crisp the vegetables – usually about 1 Tablespoon oil to one pound of vegetables. They should not end up too greasy nor too dry. The pan should be placed on the top 1/3 of the oven to preheat the oil and pan before adding the vegetables. If the oven is not hot enough, the vegetables will not brown.
One does have to be aware, however, of the various cooking times for the different textures and sizes of the vegetables one wants to combine. For instance carrots take longer to cook than the lighter textured ones such as green beans or peppers.
The desired vegetables, single or mixed varieties, should be placed on a low rimmed baking sheet in a single layer so they are not crowded. There are several thoughts about lining the pan or not. Using just the pan, bits of vegetables may stick to the surface. These may be easily removed by adding a little water to the pan after baking. Place it back into the still hot, turned off oven for a few minutes. The stuck on parts should easily wash off.
Other thoughts are lining the pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper to keep the inside pan clean. Specialty pans are also available to use. The vegetables should be cut about the same size, not too small, though, as they might burn more easily, then placed cut-side down on the pan.
An example of the roasting times are leafy greens 6 to 10 minutes. Soft vegetables 10 to 20 minutes. Broccoli-like vegetables 15 to 25 minutes. Onions 30 to 35 minutes and root vegetables 35 to 60 minutes. Cooking times may vary from the suggested ones as oven temperatures may be different, vegetables cut differently or placement on the pan. Frozen vegetables may also be used, but the baking time may be shorter. The baking vegetables should also be stirred several times during baking to prevent sticking or burning. All must be dry to prevent steaming.
When combining dense and light vegetables, precooking the dense ones will eliminate the chance of burning the lighter ones, plus lessen the cooking time. Otherwise the lighter vegetables may be burnt and the heavier ones partly raw. Two separate pans may also be used or the lighter vegetables added later. Under high heat, the vegetables will caramelize and turn brown with crisp edges. The flavor of the baked vegetables may alter slightly becoming slightly sweet or mellower. Garlic develops a new texture and flavor.
Some additives to the various vegetables may be balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, rosemary, chives, thyme, rosemary, salt, pepper, brown sugar, maple syrup, Ranch dressing, or Parmesan cheese. The cheese should be put on just before removing from the oven.
Cooks may also have developed their own special combinations with the oil. Roasted vegetables may make various nutrients easier to absorb.
Something to think about: “We don’t need a melting pot in this country, folks. We need a salad bowl. In a salad bowl, you put in different things you want for vegetables. You want the vegetables, the lettuce, the cucumbers, the onions, the peppers, to maintain their identity. You appreciate the differences.” Jane Elliott.