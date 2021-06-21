Roasted vegetables are popular; here’s how to make them

We are urged to eat a wide assortment of vegetables. They may be raw, in salads, steamed, boiled, sauted, microwaved, or roasted.

Roasted vegetables have become quite popular, an easy way to fix for a meal. Meats or fish may also be included in the process. Oven roasting brings out the flavor and natural sweetness of the vegetables.

There are a few things to remember when roasting vegetables as no recipe is really needed. All that is needed is a hot oven of 400 F. to 450 F., an assortment of compatible vegetables and a little oil to crisp the vegetables – usually about 1 Tablespoon oil to one pound of vegetables. They should not end up too greasy nor too dry. The pan should be placed on the top 1/3 of the oven to preheat the oil and pan before adding the vegetables. If the oven is not hot enough, the vegetables will not brown.

One does have to be aware, however, of the various cooking times for the different textures and sizes of the vegetables one wants to combine. For instance carrots take longer to cook than the lighter textured ones such as green beans or peppers.

The desired vegetables, single or mixed varieties, should be placed on a low rimmed baking sheet in a single layer so they are not crowded. There are several thoughts about lining the pan or not. Using just the pan, bits of vegetables may stick to the surface. These may be easily removed by adding a little water to the pan after baking. Place it back into the still hot, turned off oven for a few minutes. The stuck on parts should easily wash off.