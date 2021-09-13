There are many articles in the news media about our food safety. Actually this is nothing new. When the first American colonists settled here, they used a law that began in 1202. King John of England prohibited the addition of ground peas or beans in Assize Bread, also the price, weight, and quality of the bread and beer sold. Throughout centuries people have been improving the safety of our food. Many food laws were passed after the American Revolution. The Industrial Rev­olu­tion began the mass production of food. Today no one ever needs to prepare a meal. All of it can be purchased from beginning to end at a grocery store.

September is National Food Education Month. All of us must be concerned about how our food is not only produced and processed, but how it is prepared, stored, and sold. It is estimated about 48 million people get sick from food poisoning. Sadly around 3,000 of them have died.

It may seem like there are many government regulations in processing our food such as the Meat Inspection Act and the Food and Drug Acts. Yet these agencies’ regulations are protecting the safe treatments of our meat, food, drink and medicines. That is their responsibility. Our responsibility begins at the store and at home.

Many hands have handled our meats and food before we purchase it, be it canned, frozen or fresh. Some of our food now is grown and processed in other countries. Very little is raised in our home gardens any more.

Here are just a few food reminders. Cleanliness is so important of hands, utensils and tools used. Soap and water are cheap! Before opening a can of food, wash or wipe off the lid. Liquid can get on the lid when opening it.