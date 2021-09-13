There are many articles in the news media about our food safety. Actually this is nothing new. When the first American colonists settled here, they used a law that began in 1202. King John of England prohibited the addition of ground peas or beans in Assize Bread, also the price, weight, and quality of the bread and beer sold. Throughout centuries people have been improving the safety of our food. Many food laws were passed after the American Revolution. The Industrial Revolution began the mass production of food. Today no one ever needs to prepare a meal. All of it can be purchased from beginning to end at a grocery store.
September is National Food Education Month. All of us must be concerned about how our food is not only produced and processed, but how it is prepared, stored, and sold. It is estimated about 48 million people get sick from food poisoning. Sadly around 3,000 of them have died.
It may seem like there are many government regulations in processing our food such as the Meat Inspection Act and the Food and Drug Acts. Yet these agencies’ regulations are protecting the safe treatments of our meat, food, drink and medicines. That is their responsibility. Our responsibility begins at the store and at home.
Many hands have handled our meats and food before we purchase it, be it canned, frozen or fresh. Some of our food now is grown and processed in other countries. Very little is raised in our home gardens any more.
Here are just a few food reminders. Cleanliness is so important of hands, utensils and tools used. Soap and water are cheap! Before opening a can of food, wash or wipe off the lid. Liquid can get on the lid when opening it.
Separate raw meats from other foods. No longer should frozen meat be set out on the counter to thaw. If thawed in the refrigerator, place a container under it to catch blood or juices. Cook checking temperatures using a food thermometer.
As refrigerator temperatures change with the movement of the door, do not store eggs on the door. Never purchase a carton of eggs with cracked eggs. A date may be found on the short side of the carton as to when they were washed, graded and packed. They are safe to eat 4 to 5 weeks after that date if kept in the refrigerator. Also, a sell by date may be required by state law.
The temperature of your refrigerator should be 40 degrees F. or less and the freezer temperature by at 0 degrees F. or less.
Never let hot foods set out on the counter to cool down, but refrigerate immediately. Do not let foods set out more than 2 hours, less in hot weather. Never purchase meat, seafood, or poultry in a damaged or leaking packaging no matter what the bargain. Never reuse cutting boards used to cut raw meat, seafood or eggs without washing it with soap and hot water. Wash melons, apples and other fruits or vegetables before eating or cutting.
Purchased canned foods are safe to use two years from date of purchase. They are also safe to use after the “Use by Date.” Another big item in our food purchasing is the sale of organic foods. On the PLU food label (PLU- Price Look Up Code), a number 9 will be found on organic foods. A number 8 is placed on genetically engineered food.
Something to think about: “For many of us we refrigerate and reuse left-over foods. This may not always be the safest thing to do. If in doubt, throw it out. Is it worth stomach cramps, throwing up, diarrhea, or even hospitalization?” Marie