Tea parties are a fun, summertime get-together

Although this column is generally for adults, this one is for young ladies. It will not be long before school will be in session again. Before that, there may have been some changes in your life. Friends may have moved away, you may have to attend a different school, you know there may be a new girl come to school, or you would just like to have fun with some friends. Why not ask your mom or grandma if you could invite a few friends to tea?
Years ago some people had tea in the afternoon because they ate dinner so late and needed a snack. Sometimes they invited friends.
Before you invite your friends over, there are several things to do. First, ask your mother’s permission. Plan the location where you will have your tea party, the time and date. It is also fun to have a theme. For example, your friends can bring a book they enjoyed to share. Tell about the vacation they took and a souvenir they bought or many other topics young ladies like to talk about.
Also, list your guests. You can either invite in person, telephone, or e-mail them. Even write a paper invitation! Don’t forget to add your name and telephone number so they can let you know if they are able to come or not. That is only polite for them to do. What food will you have? Will it just be tea, juice, cookies or other items?
Before your guests arrive, place a pretty tablecloth or place mats on the table. A small vase of flowers on the place mat in the center of the table looks nice. Be sure the top of the flowers are short enough so people can look over them. You can also use another interesting or pretty object.
Add a cup, saucer, small plate, a spoon, a fork, and a napkin beside each plate for each guest. People place the napkin in their lap. You may also need a small container of milk, some sugar, or lemon slices to put in the tea. If you have tea, ask mom to help make it. Flavored, herbal or fruit teas are available. Juices may also be used instead of tea. Little sandwiches could be served, also fruit, cake or cookies with tea.
If serving sandwiches, make the filling and refrigerate it until ready to use. To make sandwiches use day old bread. Line up the slices two by two. Butter or use mayonnaise or salad dressing on each slice. Spread some filling on every other slice. Cover with the other slice. Cut the crusts off the sandwiches and cut again in quarters. Place in a pan, cover with plastic film and refrigerate until served.
When it is time for your guests to leave, thank them for coming. Afterwards you have to clean up the area.
Long ago ladies uses to wear beautiful hats to tea. Before having tea, you could have your guests make a hat to wear. Use a paper plate for the base and either staple or glue pieces of lace, yarn, ribbon, silk flowers, or other items onto the plate. Attach the hat to the hair using hair clips or bobby pins. A small prize could be given to the prettiest or funniest.
Another way to have a fun tea is to invite your mom, dad, or grandma, grandpa or favorite adult to tea and just have cookies. Think of a few questions to ask them. Perhaps they had to go to a new school or move to a new house. What did they do with their best friend? Who taught them to cook? Did they play sports? Adults have some wonderful stories to tell.
Adults kind of have “a tea” when they come in during the day, sit at the table and have a cup of coffee and maybe a cookie or piece of cake or pie.
Something to think about: “Friendship inspires and enriches the lives of those who come together.” Vimala Thakar
UPSIDE DOWN PINEAPPLE, CHERRY CAKE
1 (20 ounce) can crushed pineapple, with syrup
1 (21 oz.) can cherry pie filling
1 box yellow cake mix
1 cup chopped pecans
1 stick margarine
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 9”x13” pan. Empty the undrained pineapple into the pan and spread it evenly. Over that, empty the pie filling and spread it evenly over the pineapple. Sprinkle the dry cake mix onto the cherry layer and spread it evenly over the fruit. Sprinkle the pecans over the cake mix. Cut margarine into thin slices and put on top of the pecans. Bake 48 to 53 minutes. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.
CHICKEN SALAD FILLING
1-1/2 cups finely diced cooked chicken
1/2 cup finely diced celery
1 teaspoon grated onion
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/3 to 1/2 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip
Mix all. Refrigerate until use. Yield: 2 cups.
EGG SALAD FILLING
6 hard cooked eggs, chopped
2 Tablespoons chopped celery
2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
2 teaspoons grated onion
1/4 cup pickle relish
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 to 1/3 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip
Mix thoroughly. Makes 1-1/4 cups.