Tea parties are a fun, summertime get-together

Although this column is generally for adults, this one is for young ladies. It will not be long before school will be in session again. Before that, there may have been some changes in your life. Friends may have moved away, you may have to attend a different school, you know there may be a new girl come to school, or you would just like to have fun with some friends. Why not ask your mom or grandma if you could invite a few friends to tea?

Years ago some people had tea in the afternoon because they ate dinner so late and needed a snack. Sometimes they invited friends.

Before you invite your friends over, there are several things to do. First, ask your mother’s permission. Plan the location where you will have your tea party, the time and date. It is also fun to have a theme. For example, your friends can bring a book they enjoyed to share. Tell about the vacation they took and a souvenir they bought or many other topics young ladies like to talk about.

Also, list your guests. You can either invite in person, telephone, or e-mail them. Even write a paper invitation! Don’t forget to add your name and telephone number so they can let you know if they are able to come or not. That is only polite for them to do. What food will you have? Will it just be tea, juice, cookies or other items?

Before your guests arrive, place a pretty tablecloth or place mats on the table. A small vase of flowers on the place mat in the center of the table looks nice. Be sure the top of the flowers are short enough so people can look over them. You can also use another interesting or pretty object.