The ‘A’ to ‘Z’ on rubs, marinades, and brining meats

With the spring rapidly disappearing and warm weather occurring outdoor activities and projects will be enjoyed. One of these activities is cooking on the BBQ.
Before cooking meats or fish, decisions may have to be made as to how to cook the various ones. Would it be best to use a rub, a marinade, or a brine?
A rub is composed of spices and dried herbs which is rubbed over the meat with one’s hands before cooking to enhance its natural flavor. It will only flavor the outside. The rub may be applied just before cooking. Be careful not to apply too much of the mixture to the meat so it does not over-power the flavor. The rub may be applied just before cooking. Dry rubs are quick and easy to make and will stay fresh up to six months if stored in a dark, cool place. Refrigerate before cooking.
A rub, composed of the same spices and herbs, may be made into a wet rub with the addition of a little oil or other liquid. This helps the rub’s contents adhere to the meat longer. Be sure to press this mixture over all the surfaces using about one tablespoon per pound of meat.
This type of a rub may be on the raw meat and refrigerated half an hour to several hours before cooking. Use this type of a rub on larger pieces of meat. Also, keep in mind a wet rub containing sugar may burn when the heat exceeds 275 F. During a low cooking time a crust may form on the outside of the meat called a crust.
A marinade is a liquid composed of acids such as vinegar, or citrus juices. Olive oil, vegetable oil, canola, coconut milk or yogurt can also contribute to the flavor. Only the outside of the meat is flavored. This is best for smaller pieces of chicken, steaks, or chops. With the meat in the marinade, meat fibers are broken down and become more tender and flavorful.
As with other methods the processing meats need to be refrigerated until cooked. Only place the marinating meat in a glass or plastic container up to four hours or less..
Once used, the marinade should be discarded. Any unused extra may be saved to be used later.
Another method of seasoning meats before cooking is to brine them. A brining method was used in many cultures for centuries to preserve meats for later use. Larger, tougher pieces of meat are immersed into a salt solution for awhile.
When in the salted water, the protein structure on the meat changes and it will hold more moisture. To brine the meat, simply combine one cup salt in one cup of water, or one tablespoon salt per cup of water. Use a kosher salt rather than table salt as table salt is more potent than the kosher salt. Heat it on the stove until the salt is dissolved and remove from the heat. Let it cool, add any herb or spice combinations desired. Add the meat and completely cover with the brine solution and refrigerate. This may be done for up to an hour per pound. Remove the meat and cook.
Whenever one cooks any type of meat on a BBQ, bring the raw meat out on a platter or plate. When it has cooked to taste and is removed, place it on a clean platter to take it to the table.
Trying various rubs and marinades makes for interesting tastes and topics of conversation.
Something to think about: “Herbs are the friends of the physician and a pride of cooks.” Charlemagne
CIDER MARINADE FOR PORK ROAST
2 cups apple cider
3/4 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 Tablespoons dry ginger
1 Tablespoon garlic salt
1/3 cup hot water
Combine all ingredients in a glass or plastic dish. Marinate pork roast 12 to 24 hours. Fry on BBQ or pan fry.
CHICKEN RUB
2 Tablespoons dry mustard
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 Tablespoon thyme
Salt and pepper, optional
About 3 Tablespoons water
Chicken, cut up
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Mix the dry mustard, flour and thyme together in a bowl. Add salt and pepper, if desired. Gradually add the water, mixing the mustard and flour to a smooth paste. Using a pastry brush or back of a spoon, spread the paste all over the surfaces of the chicken. Arrange the pieces on a greased baking sheet. Bake for 1 to 1-1/2 hours. Serve hot or cold.
TO BRINE MEATS
1 Tablespoon salt per 1 cup water (juice or meat broth)
Any herbs, onion, etc.
Combine salt and water (or juice or meat broth); create enough liquid to cover pieces of meat. Add herbs, onion, etc.
Heat on stove and cool.
Pour over meat in a bowl or glass container to completely cover. Cover container. Place covered meat in refrigerator for recommended time.
Remove, cook on stove or BBQ.