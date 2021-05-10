The ‘A’ to ‘Z’ on rubs, marinades, and brining meats

With the spring rapidly disappearing and warm weather occurring outdoor activities and projects will be enjoyed. One of these activities is cooking on the BBQ.

Before cooking meats or fish, decisions may have to be made as to how to cook the various ones. Would it be best to use a rub, a marinade, or a brine?

A rub is composed of spices and dried herbs which is rubbed over the meat with one’s hands before cooking to enhance its natural flavor. It will only flavor the outside. The rub may be applied just before cooking. Be careful not to apply too much of the mixture to the meat so it does not over-power the flavor. The rub may be applied just before cooking. Dry rubs are quick and easy to make and will stay fresh up to six months if stored in a dark, cool place. Refrigerate before cooking.

A rub, composed of the same spices and herbs, may be made into a wet rub with the addition of a little oil or other liquid. This helps the rub’s contents adhere to the meat longer. Be sure to press this mixture over all the surfaces using about one tablespoon per pound of meat.

This type of a rub may be on the raw meat and refrigerated half an hour to several hours before cooking. Use this type of a rub on larger pieces of meat. Also, keep in mind a wet rub containing sugar may burn when the heat exceeds 275 F. During a low cooking time a crust may form on the outside of the meat called a crust.

A marinade is a liquid composed of acids such as vinegar, or citrus juices. Olive oil, vegetable oil, canola, coconut milk or yogurt can also contribute to the flavor. Only the outside of the meat is flavored. This is best for smaller pieces of chicken, steaks, or chops. With the meat in the marinade, meat fibers are broken down and become more tender and flavorful.