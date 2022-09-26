The evolution of cooking and subsequent inventions

As those of you who read my column know, I like to share the interesting history of food. Food is a blessing many of us never think about. It is available to us anytime, hungry or not. Unfortunately this is still not so among many people in various countries even today.

I recently read a book about the history of how we cook and eat. The title is “Consider the Fork,” by Bee Wilson. You might enjoy reading it. Here are a few interesting tidbits from the book. There is much information behind each discovery.

The history of food begins with fire. We do not know how the first fire was made, how people became interested in it, nor how much fuel could be found to keep it fed. How did they restart it again if it ever went out? Before fire was used with food, people ate whatever they found. It may have been raw edible nuts, meat, insects, plants, berries, fish or sea food, if that was available. Fire revolutionized their diets.

In the beginning people had to learn how to cook using fire. Other than a spit construction, hot rocks or shells, there was nothing to use in, on, or above the fire to hold water or contents. There were no pots or containers. But people are very creative and figured out how to make containers out of various materials that would survive in or near the hot fire. Hot rocks were added inside the container to cook the food. A stick could be used to stir the contents.

Primitive ovens were eventually built. Later on as ovens were being refined, a piece of paper could be put in the oven to check for the temperature. The heat changed the color of the paper.

Having an oven to bake in brought many changes with food. Centuries ago it was found that adding an egg to batter created a lighter product that rose in height and was more tender. Cakes became popular! The sugar, if one had some, came in a 5 to 50 pound block and was chipped off when needed. As clocks were not available some foods were cooked according to the time one said a prayer. The cook knew how long it would take to say a “Pater Noster” (Our Father) or other prayers they knew by heart.

When cookbooks were being written there were no standardized measuring items. The ingredients were referred to by the size or shape of a familiar object such as a cup, an egg, a walnut, a handful or pinch. The recipes turned out pretty much okay as the cook used the same object when they cooked. Compare that now with standardized measuring devices, the cup, quart, etc., which American Fannie Merritt Farmer devised and promoted. However, other countries use the metric system and a scale is often used to more accurately weigh ingredients.

When ice became an industrial commodity, the railroad changed the diets of people as food could be kept cold while being transported. Another commodity we may use at times we cook may be opening a metal can. The canning procedure was invented by Nicolas Appert during Napoleon’s war with Britain in 1795. However, there was no can opener until 50 year later! One had to be inventive to open the can.

Do you use an ice cream maker? One of the first ice cream makers was invented by Nancy Johnson and took 3 minutes to make. However, unknown to her, the cheap zinc used was a poisonous metal. Tupperware was sold to help keep food fresh in your new-type refrigerator.

For an experiment, take your wooden spoon and look at it. A very simple plain tool many cooks use. What interesting history could be associated with it? The first paragraph of the introduction to the above mentioned book is about the wooden spoon. Knife, fork and spoon inventions are also very interesting.

The next time you place a pan containing water and a food ingredient on your hot stove burner, think about the miracle of things we take for granted.

Experiments, mistakes and technologies, past and present, and also new ideas, now play a large part in our foods and appliances we use.

Something to Think About: “Fire, probably the greatest (discovery) excepting language, ever made by man.” Charles Darwin, on cooking.

BBQ’D TROUT

(Place on a hot rock to cook. Or use the BBQ.)

2 eggs

1 Tablespoon milk or cream

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon allspice

8 trout

8 to 16 strips broiled bacon

Beat the eggs, cream, parsley, garlic and allspice. Coat the cleaned trout inside and out with the mixture. Put 1 to 2 strips bacon in each trout and place in an oiled wire broiler basket or on a greased hot grill. Broil fish over hot coals for 20 minutes or till fish flakes with a fork. Turn once. Serve with lemon wedges.

EGG MERINGUE FOR PIE

(To whip fluffy egg whites, use your bundle of tied reeds and hand whip 1/2 to 3 hours. Or use your electric mixer.)

3 eggs, separated

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

6 Tablespoons sugar

For 9” pie, separate eggs. Whites will whip fluffier if at room temperature. Beat egg whites with vanilla and cream of tartar till soft peaks form. Gradually add sugar, beating till stiff and glossy and all sugar is dissolved. Spread meringue over filling sealing meringue to edges of pastry to prevent shrinking. Bake in a moderate oven (350 F.) 12 to 15 minutes or till peaks of meringue are golden brown.

CHERRY ICE BOX DESSERT

(Place in your ice box to set. Or use your refrigerator.)

18 graham crackers, crumbled

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup sugar

2 cups whipped cream

2 heaping Tablespoons powdered sugar

1 (10-1/2 ounce) pkg. small marshmallows

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 can prepared cherry pie filling

Mix the graham cracker crumbs, butter and sugar. Put half of this crumb mixture in the bottom of a 7”x11” pan. Mix the whipped cream, powdered sugar and marshmallows and place half of this mixture over the crumbs in the pan. Next spread on the pie filling, then the rest of the cream mixture. Top with remaining cracker crumbs. Refrigerate overnight.