The holidays are soon upon us – it’s almost cookie time!

It is about cookie time! What do I mean by it is almost cookie time? Cookie time is anytime! With the holidays quickly approaching, special types of cookies may be baked. Chocolate chip, peanut butter and oatmeal raisin may be the regular treats available throughout the year. During November and December holidays, special cookie recipes come out. They may take a little more time to make, are a special shape or just special holiday treats. Traditions may be established that will carry on throughout families.

Cookies come in many different shapes, sizes and textures. They may be soft or crisp, rich, or plain, individuals or bar cut. Dough may just be dropped from teaspoons onto a cookie sheet, refrigerated then put through a cookie mold. The dough may also just be rolled into a log, thinly cut and decorated. Dough may be rolled out and cut out into various shapes, frosted and decorated. Or baked like a cake and cut into bars.

Various ingredients add to a cookie structure. All-purpose flour is generally used. Sugar or liquid forms of sweetener provide a sweetness which increases browning and crispness. Fat provides flavor and tenderness. Not much liquid is used as the batter is suppose to be stiff. Eggs may or not be required. They do add fineness of texture and bind the ingredients together. Depending on the recipe, they may also leaven the dough.

Baking powder or baking soda may or may not be required. They cause a chemical reaction within the dough. The baked cookie may rise because of it. The basic dough is enhanced by the addition of various flavorings, cocoa, candies, raisins, nuts, coconut, and so on.