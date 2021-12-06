The holidays are soon upon us – it’s almost cookie time!

It is about cookie time! What do I mean by it is almost cookie time? Cookie time is anytime! With the holidays quickly approaching, special types of cookies may be baked. Chocolate chip, peanut butter and oatmeal raisin may be the regular treats available throughout the year. During November and December holidays, special cookie recipes come out. They may take a little more time to make, are a special shape or just special holiday treats. Traditions may be established that will carry on throughout families.
Cookies come in many different shapes, sizes and textures. They may be soft or crisp, rich, or plain, individuals or bar cut. Dough may just be dropped from teaspoons onto a cookie sheet, refrigerated then put through a cookie mold. The dough may also just be rolled into a log, thinly cut and decorated. Dough may be rolled out and cut out into various shapes, frosted and decorated. Or baked like a cake and cut into bars.
Various ingredients add to a cookie structure. All-purpose flour is generally used. Sugar or liquid forms of sweetener provide a sweetness which increases browning and crispness. Fat provides flavor and tenderness. Not much liquid is used as the batter is suppose to be stiff. Eggs may or not be required. They do add fineness of texture and bind the ingredients together. Depending on the recipe, they may also leaven the dough.
Baking powder or baking soda may or may not be required. They cause a chemical reaction within the dough. The baked cookie may rise because of it. The basic dough is enhanced by the addition of various flavorings, cocoa, candies, raisins, nuts, coconut, and so on.
When rolling cookie dough out to be cut, lightly flour the surface and rolling pin. Roll the dough out from the middle to the edge. Do not turn the dough over. Also, when re-rolling scraps, they may not be as tender as the original cut-outs. Designs in cookie dough may be made with a fork, raised button, molds or frostings.
Placing raw cookie dough on parchment paper cut to fit the baking sheet enables one to quickly remove the baked cookies from the hot sheet and to slip another prepared sheet of dough back into the oven quickly. A cookie scoop ensures all the cookies are about the same size.
I always prebake one or two cookies to check if the baked product may be flatter than it should be or something else may be affecting the finished product. If the cookie is too flat, I add a few tablespoons of flour to the dough. The baking process may be affected by an oven temperature or cooking time.
I read a lot, but am not into mysteries. However, I came across a series of mysteries while looking for some at the library for my husband. “The Sugar Cookie Murder” caught my eye. The author is JoAnn Fluke. The main character, Hannah Swenson, owns The Cookie Jar. She and friends set out to solve a murder. (No ugly descriptions of that!) After various chapters there are recipes of the various cookies she makes to sell in her shop. I enjoyed the stories and seeing all the recipes she makes. I could make them all!
Something to think about: “Enjoy making cookies this holiday season. With everything going the way it is, we need to keep some normalcy in our lives. Have a blessed Thanksgiving.” Marie
ENGLISH TOFFEE COOKIES
1/2 pound butter
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 egg yolk, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups all-purpose flour
8 small chocolate bars
Chopped nuts
Cream the butter and sugar. Beat well and add the egg yolk. Beat until light. Add the vanilla. Beat and add the flour. Spread on a jelly roll pan or high edged cookie sheet. Bake 15 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove from oven and place 8 small milk chocolate bars on top of hot cake. Spread over the cake as they start to melt and work it over until it covers the entire pan. Sprinkle the chopped nuts over the chocolate. Cool and cut into small pieces.
FROSTED COFFEE COOKIES
1 cup shortening
2 cups brown sugar
2 unbeaten eggs
1 cup hot coffee
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup raisins
1 cup chopped nuts.
Icing:
1 cup powdered sugar
1 Tablespoon melted butter
Hot coffee, a little
Blend shortening thoroughly with brown sugar and eggs. Add 1 cup hot coffee and stir well.
Sift flour with baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Combine with the first mixture.
Add raisins that have been washed in boiling water and drained. Stir in chopped nuts.
Put in a shallow pan. Spread evenly about 1/4” thick. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes.
For icing, mix powdered sugar with melted butter and a little hot coffee. Frost the cookies while warm. Cut in squares.
CHRISTMAS COOKIES
1/2 cup butter
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
Egg white
3/4 cup finely chopped nuts (approximately)
Currant or other tart jelly
Thoroughly mix butter, brown sugar, egg and vanilla.
Sift flour and salt together and stir into butter mixture.
Roll in 1-inch balls. Dip in slightly beaten egg white. Roll in finely chopped nuts.
Bake 5 minutes on ungreased pan in 375 degree oven. Remove from oven and press thumb in middle of each cookie. Return to oven and bake 8 additional minutes.
Remove from pan and fill cookie depression with currant or other tart jelly. Makes 2 dozen cookies.