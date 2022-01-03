This revolting topic may make you writhe like a snake

During the cold, snowy, winter months, soup seems to hit the spot. There are many recipes requiring various ingredients. This first column of January has information about one special soup using some unusual ingredients and is said to be very warming in the winter plus contains special health benefits. Two or more varieties of snakes are required! Unfortunately these snake varieties are not quite plentiful in our climate.

There are more than 3,000 varieties of snakes. Various species are found everywhere except in Antarctica, Iceland, Greenland and New Zealand. Of these 3,000, about 600 species are venomous.

Snakes were considered a delicacy in Chinese culture for over 2,000 years. They were very popular in China at the end of the Quing Dynasty. Snake soup originated in southern China around the 4th century B.C. It was a specialized soup because of special ingredients and preparation time. Only persons of wealth, bravery, and highly respected officials, enjoyed this special soup. By the 1700s, the soup preparation had spread across China and Asia. In addition to soup recipes there are those for snake casseroles, fried snake meat, fresh snake gall bladder and others.

There are many snake eateries which serve snake soup from December through March. Most of the eateries are in the south. Hong Kong imports most of their snakes from Canton, a center of the snake production.

Restaurants which served snake soup were very popular in the 1980s when there were over 100 eateries that prepared it. The eateries are still plentiful. Various restaurants which prepared the soup kept live snakes in cages to be killed so to be fresh as needed. The meat may also be shipped frozen. Customers could specify the varieties of snakes used in the dish from one to five. The most popular snakes are the python, Chinese cobra, banded Krait, Indo-Chinese rat snake, tri-rope Beauty snake and the pace viper.