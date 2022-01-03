This revolting topic may make you writhe like a snake

During the cold, snowy, winter months, soup seems to hit the spot. There are many recipes requiring various ingredients. This first column of January has information about one special soup using some unusual ingredients and is said to be very warming in the winter plus contains special health benefits. Two or more varieties of snakes are required! Unfortunately these snake varieties are not quite plentiful in our climate.
There are more than 3,000 varieties of snakes. Various species are found everywhere except in Antarctica, Iceland, Greenland and New Zealand. Of these 3,000, about 600 species are venomous.
Snakes were considered a delicacy in Chinese culture for over 2,000 years. They were very popular in China at the end of the Quing Dynasty. Snake soup originated in southern China around the 4th century B.C. It was a specialized soup because of special ingredients and preparation time. Only persons of wealth, bravery, and highly respected officials, enjoyed this special soup. By the 1700s, the soup preparation had spread across China and Asia. In addition to soup recipes there are those for snake casseroles, fried snake meat, fresh snake gall bladder and others.
There are many snake eateries which serve snake soup from December through March. Most of the eateries are in the south. Hong Kong imports most of their snakes from Canton, a center of the snake production.
Restaurants which served snake soup were very popular in the 1980s when there were over 100 eateries that prepared it. The eateries are still plentiful. Various restaurants which prepared the soup kept live snakes in cages to be killed so to be fresh as needed. The meat may also be shipped frozen. Customers could specify the varieties of snakes used in the dish from one to five. The most popular snakes are the python, Chinese cobra, banded Krait, Indo-Chinese rat snake, tri-rope Beauty snake and the pace viper.
The meat from at least two to five freshly killed snakes is shredded into thread-like strands; is light pink in color and chewy. It is said to taste like chicken. The taste does vary from species to species. The meat is boiled with chicken, pork bones, lean meat, fresh maw, fungus, ginger, lemon leaves and other spices for flavor. The mixture is slowly stewed six hours or more. It is thickened with a cornstarch or water caltrop, and may also be seasoned with salt, pepper and dark soy sauce. Traditionally the soup is then served with very thinly sliced shredded lemon leaves, chrysanthemum flowers, vinegar, and thin wafers of fried dough to enrich the flavor and texture.
Snake King Llam was the first store to specialize selling the snake soup in Hong Kong over 100 years ago. If you go to China and are looking for a snake soup eatery, look for the names of “Snake King” or “Shea Wang.” There is an image of a snake in their logo.
The shops are becoming rarer because of the special training involved, not only in making the soup but also in handling the snakes, some of which are vipers. One incident told of a cook killing a snake to prepare it for soup. He cut the head off the cobra and laid it aside. It began to thrash around and accidently bit the chef. He died within 30 minutes as cobra venom is one of the most of deadly vipers. It is said when the snake is killed, it can move around for an hour.
Again, people ate whatever type of protein they could find. Perhaps some nationalities may find our foods strange!
Something to think about: “May 2022 bring enough spice and change in your life to be a blessing!” Marie
SNAKE SOUP
1 water snake
1 python
2 chicken legs
2 chicken wings
1 pork bone
5 sticks fish maw
1 cup black fungus
2 Tablespoons ginger
2 lemon leaves
1 cup dark soy sauce
Salt to taste
3 star anise
Cornstarch, if required
Cold water, small amount to mix with cornstarch
Kill each snake. Remove heads, skin and remove insides. Shred the meat into thin slivers.
In a large container add snake meat and all the rest of the ingredients, except cornstarch and small amount of water. Stir well. Cover and cook on Medium High for 6 hours, stirring occasionally. If soup is too thin at end of 6 hours, mix the cornstarch with a small amount of water. Stir into boiling soup and stir to thicken.
STIR-FRIED SNAKE
Soak the prepared snake meat in wine and vinegar for about an hour and set aside. Glass noodles* and wonton pieces are fried separately in oil. Net ginger and garlic and fried. Add a mix of celery, peppers, daikon and tangerine peels, plus the snake-wine mixture. Stir for about 3 minutes, then add the glass noodles. When done the dish is topped with fried wonton pieces to give variety to its flavor and texture.
*Glass noodles are long, gelatinous noodles, opaque white or brown thread. Skinny and long, and gluten free.
SOUTHERN FRIED RATTLESNAKE
1 rattlesnake, skinned and cleaned
Pinch salt
Pinch cayenne pepper
pinch black pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 Tablespoon cornstarch
3/4 cup buttermilk
Vegetable oil for frying
Cut the rattlesnake into 4 inch pieces. Combine the salt, peppers, garlic powder, onion powder, flour and cornstarch in a medium bowl and set aside. Soak the rattlesnake in the buttermilk for 30 minutes to an hour.
Heat 2 inches of oil in a medium pan until it reaches 375 degrees F. Dredge the rattlesnake pieces in the flour. Cook the rattlesnake in the oil in batches to not over crowd the pan. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until the pieces are golden brown.