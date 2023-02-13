Red heart-shaped boxes containing pieces of chocolate candy appear on grocery shelves almost the day after Christmas. But where does the chocolate come from that is used to make these confections?

The chocolate we use today in baking, candy, drinks, etc., has a very long history. It can be traced back 2,000 years to the Aztecs. The Mayas and Aztec Indians drank chocolate beverages and used it in religious ceremonials. However, without a sweetener, it tasted bitter. The beans were also used as a currency. This was another food European explorers took to many shores where it became popular.

Chocolate comes from trees which grow in the tropical areas of the world. These tropical evergreens are known as “Theobroma cacao,” also known in Greek as “food of the gods.” The trees are native to the Amazon rain forests, the tropics, western and tropical Asia. They may grow 40 feet high and begin producing blooms in about 4 years. While it produces green leaves, the new ones are red or bright yellow, depending on the variety.

Blooms develop in clusters not only on the limbs but also on the tree trunk and are pollinated by tiny midges mainly at night. After flowering, the pods emerge. Each pod contains 20 to 60 seeds or cocoa beans. The beans are primarily harvested October through February and May through August. These are fermented, dried, roasted and ground before the entire bean is ready for use.

Chocolate was very popular in Victorian England in the 1800s among wealthy people. John Cadbury was very influential in the chocolate industry in London and had a chocolate production company. Later in 1861, his two sons took over the business. In 1868 son Richard had devised a way to extract pure cocoa butter from the beans. That made drinking hot chocolate tastier as sugar was very expensive. The company also used the excess cocoa butter to produced chocolate candies. Richard also came up with the idea of placing the candies in beautiful decorated boxes he designed, including heart-shaped ones. The boxes could also be used later to contain mementos. They immediately became very popular, but Cadbury never patented them.

There are seven types of chocolate. Chocolate Liquor is the base for all varieties. It is made from the inside of the cocoa bean known as the nib. After being smoothly ground, it is heated and the paste becomes liquid. It is 100% cocoa.

White chocolate. After World War I, the Nestle Company had an oversupply of milk powder originally intended for soldiers. White or creamy colored, it does not contain either the cocoa nibs nor cocoa solids but is 20% cocoa butter. It does not come in a powdered form and melts slower than regular chocolate.

Milk chocolate is among one of the most popular flavors. This variety contains 10% milk, sugar and chocolate liquor.

Dark chocolate is bitter-sweet but second in popularity. It contains chocolate liquor and sugar. This type of chocolate is thought to contain many health benefits.

Bittersweet chocolate contains 66% cocoa yet the flavor may vary due to differences in soil. It tastes more bitter than semi-sweet chocolate.

Chocolate liqueur is separated under high pressure, finely crushed, and turned into cocoa powder. The 100% powder comes in two forms. The natural type has a strong acidic flavor while in Dutch chocolate the acid flavor is neutralized.

Ruby chocolate was discovered by a Belgian chocolate maker, Bary Callebaut. The chocolate has a reddish-pink color because of the ruby cocoa bean. These trees are grown in Ecuador, Brazil and the Ivory Coast. It is not very well-known, but becoming more so.

All types of chocolate can be used in baking, candy making, drinks and so on. Chocolate should be melted either in a double boiler or in the microwave oven. When in a double boiler, do not let the boiling water touch the bottom of the pan containing the chocolate nor let any water get into the chocolate. When melting in the microwave for 30 seconds or on medium power, the chocolate may not change shape. After melting use a wooden spoon to stir it. Adding cold flavorings can seize it up. A cold metal spoon to stir it while adding ingredients can turn the chocolate hard and cannot be softened. It may also turn grainy.

In 2021 Americans spent $21.8 billion on Valentine candy.

Something to think about: “Life is like a box of chocolates. Each chocolate is like a portion of life: Some R crunchy, some R nutty, some R soft, but all are delicious.” – Mrs. Gump to Forrest Gump.

RASPBERRY MERINGUE KISSES

3 egg whites

1 teaspoon vinegar

1/8 teaspoon salt

3-1/2 Tablespoons raspberry gelatin

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate pieces

Beat the egg whites with vinegar and salt until stiff, but not dry. Gradually beat in the raspberry gelatin and sugar. Fold in the chocolate pieces. Drop from a Tablespoon onto a buttered cookie sheet; bake at 250 degrees F. for 25 minutes. Turn off heat. Leave kisses in oven 20 minutes longer.

CHOCOLATE DROPS

(No-Bake)

1 cube butter

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup peanut butter

2-1/2 cups instant oatmeal

2 teaspoons vanilla

Mix together butter, sugar, cocoa powder and milk in a saucepan. Begin time when boiling for one minute, stirring constantly. Remove from stove and add peanut butter, oatmeal and vanilla.

Mix well and drop by teaspoons onto wax paper.

CHOCOLATE COCONUT BARS

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 cup butter

6 cups flaked coconut

6 cups sifted powered sugar

1/2 (2 ounces) bar paraffin

24 ounces chocolate chips

Melt the sweetened condensed milk and butter together. Stir the coconut and powdered sugar into the milk-butter mixture. Shape into small bars. Chill over night. Melt the paraffin and chocolate pieces in a double boiler. Using two forks, dip the bars into the chocolate and place on waxed paper to set.