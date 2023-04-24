National Gardening Day was April 14, to celebrate home gardening. I have written about gardening different times and love to do the topic. However, many of my readers are also long time gardeners. I would just be preaching to the choir. There are abundant articles out now on various medias to address any type of gardening situations. But that as it may be, gardeners like to talk gardening! I am just giving some plant tidbits that may be of interest which I have covered previously, but hope they might be interesting again.

There are two scientific types of plants. Angiosperms are flowering plants with seeds within capsules or fruit. Gymnosperms include plants such as pines, spruces, firs, juniper, larches, cycads and ginkos, but do not flower. Leafy herbs may not just flavor foods, vinegar or oils, but have been used in medicines for years.

They have had many other uses throughout the years and are still popular. Spices come from a seed, bark, root, berry or bulb. There are over 20,000 species of edible plants in the world, but just 20 species provide 90% of human food.

There are more microorganisms in one teaspoon of soil than there are people on earth. These are unseen by the naked eye and fed by organic matter decomposing to provide energy and carbon for the production of new microorganisms. These can be divided into seven different diverse categories. The soil changes with environmental conditions to grow whatever plants. When growing a garden, or other horticulture, its success depends on several things, such as soil, water and sun. Even the most healthy plant will not survive or do poorly if the soil is lacking required nutrients or proper environment.

One way to improve the structure of the soil is using compost. Compost is the recycling of various organic materials such as food scraps, egg shells, coffee or tea grounds, grass clippings, leaves, small branches, manures, and newspapers, which the microorganisms turn into soil. One does not need a composter to make compost.

The items may just be placed in a pile, watered and turned, or simply a hole dug here and there in the garden. Place the items in it and cover. No dairy, meats, bones, or fats, please. Also, no diseased or sprayed plant material. When using animal manures, be sure it is composted well as it may contain weed seeds. Do not use dog or cat manures.

New gardeners may hear of planting zones. These refer to the climatic environment that best suits various plants. The coldest zone is 1 with the hottest being 11. Plant needs and survival will depend on the climatic environment suitable to its needs. Your local university horticultural Extension agent or businesses selling plants know your zone.

When transplanting leggy inside plantings due to low light conditions, bury the seedling in the soil up to its lowest leaves. Then pinch off the top set of leaves.

Sunflowers are popular garden flowers. However, they contain a chemical that inhibits the growth of other plants.

Fertilizing one’s garden plants differs from one garden to another depending on the soil structure. As there are many different types of fertilizers to purchase, perhaps a soil test will save you money as to what the soil is lacking. Contact your local university horticultural Extension agent for soil test information. They also have many free garden publications available to you.

A garden is a commitment of time and work. It also can provide one with fresh fruits and vegetables that have not been brought in from thousands of miles away and sprayed with whatever chemicals. Excess fruits or vegetables may also be frozen or canned for further use.

Many of us have gardened for years but there is an upcoming interest from others to learn how to do so. Any time we can encourage another to garden we are not only educating them as to where some of their food comes from, but also the miracle of a seed.

Something to think about: “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” Audrey Hepburn