As farmers get ready for the 2023 season, a number of resources are available when considering the best options for equipment and education.

Case IH recently received the Good Design Award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design for their Patriot 50 Series Sprayer. The sprayer offers unique features and technology, according to Mark Burns, application equipment marketing manager for Case IH.

“The Case IH Patriot 50 series sprayer is designed to help farmers and ag retailers work more productively and efficiently due to the exceptional operator environment, complete vehicle control, advanced connectivity solutions and integrated spray technology,” he said. “The judges were impressed by the distinctive cab-forward, rear-engine design; strong, durable boom; and premium operator environment featuring a new MultiControl armrest and an innovative suspension system for a superior ride quality.”

Upgraded features in the Patriot 50 series sprayer include advanced technology and connectivity solutions, such as Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) Connect and a bold, new styling of the front and rear hoods.

“We are honored and proud to be recognized, once again, with a Good Design Award – the oldest and most prestigious awards program organized worldwide,” said Scott Harris, Case IH global president. “This award proves Case IH’s two-century history commitment to serving farmers’ needs by providing innovative products and solutions to help them meet the challenges of today and growing demands of tomorrow.”

Each year since 1950, the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd. present the Good Design Awards Program celebrating the yearly achievements of design excellence. Each submission is evaluated by a jury based on the following criteria established in 1950: innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept function, utility, energy efficiency and sustainability.

“Efficiency is if I can stay in the field and load one more time to get another 200-400 acres in a day after days of spraying,” said Matt Moreland, Kansas farmer and Patriot sprayer user. “The other piece of efficiency is knowing our spray rates are accurate. When we look a year ahead with these input prices, we need to be precise this coming year.”

Education

Along with having quality equipment, farmers prepping for the 2023 season also want to be sure to have their certifications in place when using chemicals in the field.

Montana State University is offering a number of pesticide training and certification courses this spring in Montana.

Attendees can qualify to receive a Montana Private Applicator license. A private applicator license allows individuals to apply restricted-use pesticides on land they own, rent, or lease for the purpose of farming.

Recertifying applicators may also attend the entire event for six private applicator credits. Each program covers integrated pest management, pesticides in the environment, pesticide safety and toxicity, pesticide law, calibration of pesticide spray equipment, the private applicator license and reading the pesticide product label. Upcoming events include:

• March 21 – Lewistown, Mont., Lewistown Eagles Club, 124 W. Main St.

Registration encouraged by March 15 with walk-in's welcome. To register, contact Cody Ream at (406) 535-3919 or cody.ream@montana.edu. $20 cash or check at door with lunch provided.

• March 22 – Billings, Mont., MetraPark 4-H Building, 308 6th Ave. North.

Registration encouraged by March 15 with walk-in's welcome. To register, contact Trestin Benson-Feagler at (406) 256-2828 or trestinbenson@montana.edu. $20 cash or check at door with lunch provided.

• March 23 – Hardin, Mont., Big Horn County Fairgrounds, 118 Sawyer Loop.

Registration encouraged by March 15 with walk-in's welcome. To register, contact Andrea Berry at (406) 665-9770 or andrea.berry2@montana.edu. $20 cash or check at door with lunch provided.

• April 6 – Stanford, Mont., Stanford City Hall, 102 Central Ave.

Registration encouraged by April 5 with walk-in's welcome. To register, contact Katie Hatlelid at (406) 566-2277 or Katherine.hatlelid@montana.edu. Free with lunch provided.

• April 14 – Havre, Mont., 4-H Chuckwagon, 1676 US Route 2.

Registration encouraged by April 11 with walk-in's welcome. To register, contact Colleen Pegar at (406) 400-2333 or colleen.pegar@montana.edu. $15 fee with lunch provided.