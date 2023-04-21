Private lands in Montana are now eligible for Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) grant funding to enhance and protect resources on the landscape. Grants of up to $75,000 per project are being awarded to projects that address focus areas oncommunity agriculture, soil health, irrigation technology, range health, and water quality and quantity. Grant applications are being accepted until May 26.

Montana assistant state conservationist Kelley Barkell said the grants are available to individuals, schools, and tribes and are aimed at promoting new ideas and techniques on the landscape.

The grants, known as Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG), generally fund pilot projects, field demonstrations, and on-farm conservation research. CIG projects are expected to lead to the transfer of conservation technologies, management systems, and innovative approaches to agricultural producers, into government technical manuals and guides, or to the private sector.

“Last year we funded the Blackfoot Challenge, for instance, which came up with an electric mat that can be put where gates are usually located to jolt a predator and discouraging them from entering an area with livestock,” Barkell related. “This innovation helped to reduce livestock/predator conflicts, which was one of our goals last year.”

With the CIG dollars, the Blackfoot challenge deployed 21 electric drive-over mats tied into electric fences to reduce conflicts with grizzly bears.

“The Challenge had been testing and developing electrified drive-over mats for the last few years,” the group noted on their website. “When used in combination with five-wire electric fence, these mats reduced the need for individuals to constantly open and close gates when coming and going from ranch home sites, pastures, and calving areas. These mats are now making their way onto ranches throughout the Blackfoot as another method to reduce potential conflicts with grizzly bears.”

Previous CIG projects have also included developing a program to incentivize bird-friendly beef production practices for ranchers who voluntarily improve grassland bird habitat. The grant was awarded to the Audubon society that resulted in creating an “Audubon-Certified Bird-Friendly Land” label for meat products.

Another grant researched the potential of a silo-shaped 100kW wind turbine, the Zilo, which could be installed on farms to displace the use of fossil fuels while blending into the landscape.

These ideas can produce templates for other producers to use on their operations.

“Most of the ideas that have come up through this grant process were ideas that we were able to later fund through the EQUIP program,” Barkell noted.

For more information, go to grants.gov and search for “Montana CIG.” General CIG info can be found at mt.nrcs.usda.gov.