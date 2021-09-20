Ag Partners Co-op a joint effort to serve farmers, address challenges

October is National Co-op Month, where the benefits and services a cooperative provides for its members are recognized. There are thousands of agricultural co-ops across the U.S.

An example of an ag co-op in Montana is Ag Partners, LLC, which has several locations in eastern Montana.

Ag Partners Co-op is a joint effort between Agland Co-op, based in Wolf Point, Mont., and CHS Farmers Elevator based in Circle, Mont. The two co-op businesses came together as one co-op to address challenges in agriculture.

“Over the last few years, the ag industry has become more volatile, especially in sectors dealing with supplies of crop inputs such as fertilizer, seed, and crop protection products,” said Brandon Babb, general manager of Ag Partners, LLC. “Both Agland Co-op and CHS Farmers Elevator saw the need to address some serious challenges that would surface in years to come – staying competitive, offering quality products and timely services, and ensuring an ample supply of fertilizer for farms in the region.”

Their many locations in eastern Montana and one in southwestern North Dakota include: Wolf Point, Vida, Brockton, Froid, Glasgow, Circle, Richey, Baker, Glendive, Mont., and Golva, N.D.

“We have many farmers that continue to use our services year after year because we provide the kind of services ag producers need in this region,” said.

Babb said some of their services include agronomy services, fertilizer, seed, crop production products, services and all kinds of crop inputs.