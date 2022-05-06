Balancing biology improves bottom line

Ford Smith, co-founder of Regenerative Land Solutions (RLS) in Emigrant, Mont., looks at agriculture through a “biological” lens.

“We are helping producers increase their bottom line through biology,” Smith said of RLS, the ag consulting business he owns with his dad, Vern Smith. “Getting soil biology correct helps balance out the system.”

The Smiths have been helping producers increase the performance of their soil life, improve the quality of their production, and lower chemical inputs at RLS in south central Montana.

“Regenerative Land Solutions works to promote natural nutrient cycling, limit costly chemical fertility inputs, and transition to biologically-beneficial fertility by combining traditional chemistry tests with soil biology and in-season tissue testing,” he said.

Biology testing provides a detailed soil biology profile, which examines microorganisms in the soil, such as bacteria, fungi, and protozoa.

“In addition, in-season tissue testing can give producers the confidence to cut back on inputs and monitor for deficiencies, which can often be small amounts of micronutrients instead of costly macronutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, or potassium,” Smith said.

Some of the “positive ripple effects” of healthy soil include natural nutrient cycling, higher germination rates, fewer weeds, reduced disease and insect pressure, more nutrient-dense crops, improved water holding capacity, better soil structure, better water and reduced soil compaction.

“Natural nutrient cycling creates more nutrient-dense crops, which is healthier for people and livestock,” he said.

In agriculture, there is constant disturbance to soil life through tillage, salty fertilizers, overgrazing, and pesticides.

“These disturbances to soil are hard on soil fungi and result in more bacterial-dominated soils,” he said. “That encourages annual weeds and grasses, instead of our desired perennial crops and healthy rangelands.”

RLS works with the Earthfort Labs for soil biology profiles that display such readings as total fungi, total bacteria, protozoa and more.

The Smiths use products from Earthfort that boost the beneficial biology in the soil in their research trials they have been conducting.

Two of those products that RLS uses include: Soil ProVide, a liquid inoculant with diverse soil microorganisms; and Soil ReVive, a water-soluble powder with components that feed a living soil, specifically hyphal fungi.

Montana State University and Dr. Jeb Eberly, MSU assistant professor, partnered with RLS on research on how soil microorganisms can improve soil quality and crop and forage performance.

Vern and Ford started out researching their own land.

“Vern wanted to know the potential of his fields. He took a soil biology test from Earthfort Labs and found there was low beneficial fungi activity in his soils,” Smith said.

Vern set up a simple trial. One side of his front field was treated with Soil ProVide and Soil ReVive twice. The other side of the field was untreated.

“Dad treated the soil with a prebiotic and a probiotic two years in a row. The treated section had significantly thicker and healthier grass/alfalfa strands compared to the untreated side,” he said.

Eberly took two samples for DNA sequencing.

“The DNA showed that on the untreated side, there were significantly more bacteria associated with unhealthy acidic soils,” Smith said. “This was something these fields had suffered with for 20 years, but getting the biology healthy helped balance out the system.”

The RLS team, along with MSU, Eberly, and AMB West, one of their neighbors, conducted another “more scientifically rigorous” trial in the Paradise Valley starting in 2018.

This time, they conducted the trial on a pivot irrigated pasture and a pivot irrigated alfalfa field.

“We set up a replicated trial and used the same products Vern had used on his fields, ProVide and ReVive, which are wide spectrum, highly-diverse probiotic and prebiotic food sources for the soil,” he said. “We also applied Spectrum/Nutrinate, which are similar products. The main difference is Soil ProVide comes from a natural source and has a wide diversity of both beneficial bacteria and fungi and Spectrum is made in a lab and has a short list of targeted bacteria and fungi.”

The biology treatments were applied on top of the regular program in both fields.

After two years, they found the soil organic matter – the carbon – increased on the diverse treatment with ProVide. In addition, there was better nutrient cycling.

“Freeing up nutrients improves an operation’s bottom line,” Smith said. “This led to numerically increased alfalfa hay yields, higher quality feed value, and increased dry matter weight.”

After that research, RLS conducted another side-by-side trial with AMB West, which demonstrated the differences between biological approaches and a traditional chemistry approach.

There were two treatments on a field that was seeded as a grass alfalfa hay field.

For the biological approach, they used Earthfort’s ProVide and ReVive, Fish Hydrolysate, and G22 fertilizer. They came up with rates based off of biological and chemistry soil tests.

“G22 is a less salty and more biologically-friendly fertilizer,” Smith said. “The biological treatment was $7 per acre cheaper upfront. Additionally, input costs should go down as biology improves.”

For the traditional treatments, the owners applied their normal chemical application that they have always used on the fields.

The first summer, MSU helped them set up a sampling grid layout with the biological program on one side and traditional chemistry program on the other side of the layout.

“On the biological side, there was significantly less mustard and on the chemistry side, there was also about four times as many weeds as the biological side,” Smith said.

They also tested the feed value on the fields as the hay was cut and baled.

“There was slightly higher protein with higher feed value on the biological side,” he said.

With the nutrient testing, they found the plants were healthier on the biological side.

On the traditional chemistry side, there was more bare ground.

In 2021, RLS returned to the site.

“We wanted to check the perennial hay field and we found almost 50 percent more Cache Meadow Brome on the biological side than the traditional side,” he said. “Alfalfa was almost equal on both sides.”

Because of the bare ground spots on the traditional side, they found new weeds flourishing in those spots.

“We see a lot of growth in Montana for what we are doing – many people are not aware of the potential of their soils. There are also a lot of biologically-friendly fertility products for folks who want high production but don’t want to sacrifice long-term soil health, which is key for an operation’s long-term success,” Smith said.

At RLS, they believe testing for soil biology, soil chemistry, and in-season tissue testing are the beginnings of building a biological fertility program.

“The RLS foundation begins with an open mind and being open to seeing things differently. We would like to have folks rethink their fertility program and management to make it more biologically-friendly, increase resilience in these dry years, and make operations more profitable to keep folks on their land,” he said.

Vern Smith has been managing land holistically since the 1980s and ranching in Paradise Valley for 32 years. After a Ranching for Profit seminar in 2004, Vern began his soil health and biological education journey.

His son, Ford Smith, grew up working on the family ranch along the Yellowstone River. Smith graduated with a degree in economics and political science at Williams College. He is excited to show producers about how biology testing and in-season tissue testing can be added to traditional soil tests and can make a difference on their land.

For more on RLS, see https://www.regenerativelandsolutions.com or e-mail Ford at ford@regenerativelandsolutions.com.

The Prairie Star Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from The Prairie Star. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.