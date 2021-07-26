Blister beetles spotted across more of Montana; winter wheat harvest begins

As hot and dry conditions continue, 100 percent of Montana is now considered in drought with at least 72 percent in severe-to-extreme drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. A growing grasshopper infestation has contributed to poor crop conditions thus far, but unfortunately it is coming to light grasshoppers aren’t the only insect of issue this year.

“I actually just had a producer walk in with a blister beetle today. We have had them before in our area, but I just think this is going to be a worse year,” said Jessica Murray during a phone interview on July 20. Murray is the MSU Extension agent in Beaverhead County.

First reported in eastern Montana counties, blister beetle sightings are now coming from various counties across the state and it seems they are not just isolated to alfalfa fields. A report out of Hill County said the nuisance bugs had also been spotted in some grass hay fields.

With hay supplies in Montana under the average and blister beetles now being reported, Murray said some producers in her area are exploring alternative feed options, but even feeding grain hay is a risk this year due to the elevated nitrate levels.

“I think the people that are buying hay this year need to have a really good relationship with their producer and trust them,” Murray said.

Hay shortage isn’t the only issue livestock producers in Beaverhead County are facing. A decreased forage base and pressure from forest fires has caused many public land leases to be cut short. The compounding troubles have forced many ranchers in Murray’s county to destock.