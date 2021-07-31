Can alfalfa with less dormancy survive in Montana?

Over the last three years, Montana State University’s Northwestern Ag Research Center (NWARC) has been growing less dormant alfalfa as part of their alfalfa trials with more dormant varieties.

“Alfalfa is a very important forage for Montana, a preferred forage as it gives high yield,” said Jessica Torrion, associate professor in crop physiology and superintendent at NWARC, who is conducting the trials with Eeusha Nafi, postdoctoral researcher at NWARC. “Over the past three years, we have been trying less dormant alfalfa in the valley.”

One of the reasons she said they are growing the “less dormant alfalfa variety” is the discovery by MSU faculty that the ag growing season seems to be extending in the fall.

“The evidence is showing our fall has been extending a little. There might be opportunities to plant alfalfa with less fall dormancy compared to more dormant alfalfa varieties we normally plant,” she said.

Less dormant varieties grow slightly faster in the spring than more dormant varieties.

At NWARC, the scientists planted fall dormancy number two, number three, and number six and grew them under varying irrigation levels.

“It is important for us to test fall dormancy number six because this is outside of our usual choice for alfalfa genetics,” Torrion said. “We want to document the performance of more dormant to less dormant genetics under water and nutrient levels, as well as persistence of these genetics.”

Torrion talked about a two-year irrigated trial (from 2018-19) with alfalfa dormancy number three, Rugged Alfalfa, and dormancy number six, Cisco II, planted under extreme conditions in Tucson, Ariz., and Creston, Mont., for comparison purposes.