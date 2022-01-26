Chickpea/flax intercrop shown to decrease disease

Out in farm fields of Montana, where farmers have been growing chickpeas for decades, finding out how to best manage for reducing Ascochyta blight is critical.

“Ascochyta blight is a disease that can cause severe yield loss in chickpea,” said Chengci Chen, superintendent and professor of agronomy at Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC).

Chen pointed out that while fungicides are used to control the disease, the fungal pathogen might develop resistance to fungicides.

EARC agronomists set out to find out if intercropping chickpeas with flax could actually help reduce Ascochyta blight, one of the most economically damaging chickpea diseases.

Ascochyta blight of chickpea is caused by the fungal pathogen Ascochyta rabiei.

“Ascochyta is a really damaging disease, and intercropping chickpeas with flax may help with that, especially for organic farmers who can’t use fungicides,” Chen said.

A Montana Department of Ag Specialty Crop Block Grant provided funding for the study under dryland and irrigation environments to find out if Ascochyta blight pressure would be reduced without affecting the yield and quality of chickpea.

“Most intercropping systems with a non-host companion crop have greater tolerance to disease and can improve the land productivity,” said Yi Zhou, a grad student at EARC, who worked on the project. “But to make intercropping successful, two or more species have to be compatible.”