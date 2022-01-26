Chickpea/flax intercrop shown to decrease disease

Out in farm fields of Montana, where farmers have been growing chickpeas for decades, finding out how to best manage for reducing Ascochyta blight is critical.
“Ascochyta blight is a disease that can cause severe yield loss in chickpea,” said Chengci Chen, superintendent and professor of agronomy at Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC).
Chen pointed out that while fungicides are used to control the disease, the fungal pathogen might develop resistance to fungicides.
EARC agronomists set out to find out if intercropping chickpeas with flax could actually help reduce Ascochyta blight, one of the most economically damaging chickpea diseases.
Ascochyta blight of chickpea is caused by the fungal pathogen Ascochyta rabiei.
“Ascochyta is a really damaging disease, and intercropping chickpeas with flax may help with that, especially for organic farmers who can’t use fungicides,” Chen said.
A Montana Department of Ag Specialty Crop Block Grant provided funding for the study under dryland and irrigation environments to find out if Ascochyta blight pressure would be reduced without affecting the yield and quality of chickpea.
“Most intercropping systems with a non-host companion crop have greater tolerance to disease and can improve the land productivity,” said Yi Zhou, a grad student at EARC, who worked on the project. “But to make intercropping successful, two or more species have to be compatible.”
Before conducting the study in the field, EARC scientists ran the study in the greenhouse in 2020.
“We did the same study in the greenhouse last year and gathered the above ground biomass yield for each species,” she said.
The results from the greenhouse demonstrated:
• Different chickpea varieties showed different compatibilities with flax.
• Flax could not suppress chickpea growth in the intercrop.
• Intercropping chickpea/flax improved land productivity.
“Improved land productivity means that two or more species are compatible and create a synergy. Adding together the yields of the two companion crops is greater than a crop grown alone,” Zhou said.
In 2021, EARC planted two varieties of chickpeas, Royal and CDC Leader with a flax variety.
Royal chickpea has low resistance to Ascochyta, while CDC Leader chickpea has improved, higher resistance to Ascochyta.
The flax used was CDC Glas flax, which is a brown seeded oil seed flax with strong straw.
The intercropping treatments included: 100 percent pure chickpea, 50 percent pure chickpea, 100 percent pure flax, 70 percent chickpea with 30 percent flax mixture; 50 percent chickpea with 50 percent flax mixture; 30 percent chickpea with 70 percent flax mixture; and 50 percent chickpea with 50 percent flax in alternate rows.
The whole growing season received a total of 5.39 inches of rain from April to September.
“Due to the drought in 2021, we irrigated a half-inch on May 7; 1 inch on June 2; 1.14 inches on June 21; and 1.33 inches on June 29,” Zhou said.
The study was no-till planted on the EARC irrigated farm following sugarbeet on May 12 and harvested on Aug. 16.
There were two combinations that resulted in the lowest disease severity and disease incidence of Ascochyta blight, which demonstrated the success of the study.
“From this study, we can say the 30 percent chickpeas with 70 percent flax and the 50/50 combo lowered the disease incidence more than chickpea planted alone,” she said. “That shows us that intercropping chickpea/flax could lower Ascochyta incidence.”
Producers asked how they should harvest the chickpea/flax intercropping system.
Chen said he understood they were concerned about harvesting.
“Basically, chickpeas and flax mature similarly at about the same time. Cut both crops together with a combine harvester, and separate them out during the cleaning process,” he said.
Chen said one of the real advantages of chickpea/flax intercropping was for organic farmers.
“Organic farmers cannot use pesticides,” he added.
In summary, the EARC study showed:
• Flax suppressed chickpea in the intercropping system, and chickpea yield increased with increasing percentages of chickpea seed in the planted mixture.
• Disease severity was lower with the 50/50 chickpea/flax combinations than the 50 and 100 percent solo chickpeas.
“Chickpea/flax at 30 percent/70 percent and 50 percent/50 percent ratios had the lowest disease severity than other configurations,” Zhou said.
Zhou assured farmers on the field tour that planting combinations of flax and chickpea could keep the incidence of Ascochyta down in farm fields.
“All the intercropping plots produced an advantage for disease management,” she said.
Chen added that although the yield of chickpeas plus flax was greater than the 100 percent pure chickpea solo crop, chickpea yield was suppressed by adding flax to the mixture.
“We are currently screening chickpea cultivars that are more compatible with flax,” Chen said.