ClearView Seed expands pulse facility, equipment

The warm afternoon sun shines on the hopper bins filled with seed at ClearView Seed near Denton, Mont.

“We’ve had a nice winter so far – it’s been windy but nice,” said Mike DeVries who owns ClearView Seed with his wife, Heather.

The couple has operated the seed sales and custom seed cleaning business for the past 17 years, and has seen a couple of major changes to the business over the last few years.

For one, their son, Joel DeVries, joined the company after graduating from Montana State University with a degree in plant sciences.

“My son joined the business and it has been a lot of fun working with him. We’re enjoying it,” Mike said.

Joel is married to Kara and they have two children.

“Joel is handling the production and agronomy side of the business for me,” Mike said. “Joel also likes to sell seed and is good at it, plus he is very mechanically inclined. He enjoys working on equipment.”

The other major change to the company has been expanding its plant facility for pulse crops.

“We want to do a better job handling the pulse crops,” he said.

They put in some gentle handling bucket elevators and other equipment, such as a gravity table, to separate, sort and move pulses.

At ClearView, they contract with growers in the region to produce Foundation and Registered seed that can be sold as Certified seed to producers.

The crops they usually sell are hard red spring wheat, hard red winter wheat, hay barley, alfalfa, and more recently, pulses.