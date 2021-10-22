Cook to serve farmers as new MSU spring wheat breeder

Montana State University’s new spring wheat breeder, Jason Cook, begins his new role at the university already knowing a lot about Montana farmers, small grain farming in the state, and the MSU breeding program.

He previously held the position of assistant research professor at the university since 2015, where he helped support the spring wheat and winter wheat programs.

After a nationwide search, Cook was officially hired as MSU’s tenure track spring wheat breeder on Sept. 1.

Cook grew up on a small grain farm near Big Sandy, Mont., in the state’s Golden Triangle, where wheat is king.

“Growing up (there) helped me understand the needs of Montana farmers,” he said. “Having familiarity with the environment and the growing conditions, things that people are concerned about, it’s a huge advantage to me as a wheat breeder.”

On the family farm, wheat was the main crop in the rotation.

“We grew primarily wheat on the family farm. Growing up, it seemed as if I was always curious about different varieties and what made them work – why some varieties performed better than others,” Cook explained.

Around the farm, Cook’s father would talk about pests like the wheat stem sawfly and how they impacted yields.

“The wheat stem sawfly – it comes and goes, but it has been in Montana for a long time,” he said. “Sawfly is probably the biggest issue we have dealt with.”

After high school, in 1999, Cook attended MSU Northern in Havre, earning an associate’s degree in ag technology with a focus on agronomy.