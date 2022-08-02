Crutcher cautions producers to scout for FHB

Disease pressure for Fusarium head blight (FHB) is high in the MonDak region right now, according to Frankie Crutcher, plant pathologist at Montana State University’s Eastern Agricultural Research Center (EARC). Crutcher spoke at EARC’s annual field day on July 12.

“This is definitely the year we are going to have FHB. We’ve been warm and wet the last couple of weeks, so if your grain flowered during this time, you are probably going to see head blight,” Crutcher said. “You are going to want to continue scouting for it.”

The MonDak area has had a couple of weeks of warm to hot weather with slight rain showers occurring every couple of days – ideal conditions for FHB.

Crutcher told producers they were well past the time for prevention, but there were steps producers could do if they ended up with the disease in their field.

“One thing we tell growers is do not irrigate during flowering because that causes the fungus to infect, and you will get worse Fusarium head blight that way,” she said.

Fungicide recommendations have been updated through a research study done by NDSU researchers, who led 24 trials in 10 states from 2018-19. The researchers discovered that the application window could be extended beyond three days.

“You can still get good efficacy when application is made within 4-6 days after flowering, so that gives you a good week or more,” she said. “If you planted a little bit late because you had that cool weather and your wheat flowered late, you may still have time to apply fungicide.”

This happens because the wheat or durum is still tillering, and that application puts protection on your tillers.

“It won’t eliminate disease or DON, but it will lessen it quite a bit,” Crutcher said.

Crutcher pointed out the new variety MT Sidney, a hard red spring wheat variety released in 2021, was named specifically because it was screened in the Sidney nursery for FHB resistance. It has moderate FHB resistance.

Crutcher compared MT Sidney to other regionally-adapted varieties evaluated in Sidney from 2018-20 before it was selected. She worked with Jason Cook, MSU spring wheat breeder, to test the variety.

MT Sidney maintained very good yield, test weight, and protein level when compared to other varieties. It is currently available through the MAES Foundation Seed program.

“It shows as good of resistance as Ingmar, a resistant variety out of Minnesota. It is consistent year-to-year and has less disease and vomitoxin than other varieties,” she said.

Crutcher recommended producers start scouting their wheat and durum fields, especially if they are at risk.

“If you grow corn, you are at risk of FHB, or if your neighbor grows corn, you are at risk. If you have grown corn before, it is probably growing on the residue,” she said. “If you see black in your corn, you are at higher risk for FHB.”

MSU EARC scientists had corn stubble sterilized and grew fungus on it. After a week, the residue turned black, which is reproductive structures that make wind-blown spores, and spores can blow in as far as 50-100 miles away from your farm.

Crutcher suggested producers should stop irrigating if they find FHB.

“High humidity is going to increase the amount of vomitoxin, so if you are irrigating, you are going to get higher vomitoxin,” she said.

After harvest, producers can get their wheat cleaned and the scabby kernels can be blown out.

“Cleaning it will help, but don’t blow it out in the field,” Crutcher said. After cleaning, cool it down fast and store seed at low humidity, under 12 percent.

“If you have a bad FHB field, separate the grain from your other grain,” she said.

Depending on how much vomitoxin is on the wheat, livestock can be fed it, but check with animal specialists first.

It is possible to replant a field that was infested, if necessary, but make sure and use seed treatment.

“If you find FHB, please call me. I want to see it and I want to sample it. We are looking at different species of Fusarium and we want to see what species you have,” Crutcher concluded.