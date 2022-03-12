Data platform services help farmers with production

Doug Weist, a farmer and owner of Farm Tech, LLC, a precision ag hardware and service business based in Choteau, Mont., recently spoke about what is new and coming with precision ag tools, including data platform services.
One of the newest precision ag technology tools available to farmers during harvesting is a smart grain cart.
“A smart cart can do automatic weight capture and automatically upload to the cloud,” Weist said.
The data can also be uploaded seamlessly to platforms such as MyAgData.
“One of the biggest problems with yield maps and yield monitors is calibration. Is it accurate? We are kind of going around that and collecting that yield data from the grain cart,” he said.
For insurance and government reporting, crop insurance cares about the weight that came off the field.
“When the cart is unloaded, the weight of the grain is captured and uploaded to the cloud without touching any buttons. It will make farmers’ lives better if we can make this more automated and more accurate,” he said.
MyAgData is a company that is taking field-created digital seeding and harvest data and getting it ready for Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices and crop insurance – making it seamless from the field.
“I am part of a pilot project. They are running live now, but we didn’t get some of our data uploaded this fall, but I see the power in this,” he said. Some farmers are nervous about it, but Weist compares it to taxes.
Taxes used to be done by hand and mailed to the IRS office, but now farmers talk to someone and it is done quickly and electronically.
“MyAgData is quick, accurate acreage reporting. Usually there is a reduction in (insurance) premium by insuring exactly the acres you planted, which equates to higher average yields on your proven yields, and you get your payment quicker,” he said. A farmer would still need to approve the action, and then the data would end up at the farmer’s FSA.
Ag companies have designed precision ag software tools that connect a farmer’s data to go to the cloud. Companies have had to get machines to “talk” to one another so the data flow can be automatic.
“It is 2022, and we live in a world of connectivity. Most of these connectivity data companies have been up and running for the past couple of years, and it is now mainstream,” Weist said.
Connectivity has been a huge undertaking for the companies, with some linking to other software and others being a closed system.
Some examples are Raven Slingshot, Topcon TAP, Trimble Connected Farm, JD Link and Climate FieldView.
“Most of these platforms talk to each other, not all of them, but it is getting better. For example, JD Link will link up with AGCO,” he said.
Crop scouts, applicators, fertilizer dealers, agronomists and others are using the tools and most of the ag businesses will share that data with each other.
“Here we are 2022. We’re all finally sharing that data in a more proper way to help farmers make better decisions about this data,” he said.
Many of these data platforms are free initially and will charge farmers later for usage.
“Before deciding to use it, look for what you want that platform to do. If you have Case IH tractors, look at their data tools first; if you have green, look at JD Link,” he said.
Topcon, Trimble, or Raven can help farmers with mixed color fleets.
There is a significant amount of data being generated on farms, but how is it being used? Who owns the data? Those are huge questions that has yet to be answered.
“In 2012, the cloud idea started, and that storage idea has been developed ever since,” he said.
From yield maps to fertilizer prices, from a farmer’s local co-op to weather data over the last decade, the data sets can be combined to make better decisions on the farm. High-level analytics and products of the data are priceless and can have profound results.
“With data sets and precision ag, we are able to tailor this information for a specific farm, a specific field,” he said.