Data platform services help farmers with production

Doug Weist, a farmer and owner of Farm Tech, LLC, a precision ag hardware and service business based in Choteau, Mont., recently spoke about what is new and coming with precision ag tools, including data platform services.

One of the newest precision ag technology tools available to farmers during harvesting is a smart grain cart.

“A smart cart can do automatic weight capture and automatically upload to the cloud,” Weist said.

The data can also be uploaded seamlessly to platforms such as MyAgData.

“One of the biggest problems with yield maps and yield monitors is calibration. Is it accurate? We are kind of going around that and collecting that yield data from the grain cart,” he said.

For insurance and government reporting, crop insurance cares about the weight that came off the field.

“When the cart is unloaded, the weight of the grain is captured and uploaded to the cloud without touching any buttons. It will make farmers’ lives better if we can make this more automated and more accurate,” he said.

MyAgData is a company that is taking field-created digital seeding and harvest data and getting it ready for Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices and crop insurance – making it seamless from the field.

“I am part of a pilot project. They are running live now, but we didn’t get some of our data uploaded this fall, but I see the power in this,” he said. Some farmers are nervous about it, but Weist compares it to taxes.