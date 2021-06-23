Different Fusarium species need different treatments

When a producer finds patches of yellowing in a pea field, it could lead to yield loss, especially if it is Fusarium.

“When you have a problem, you’ll go out to your fields and you’ll seed yellowing starting at the base of your plant,” said Frankie Crutcher, plant pathologist at Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center.

Crutcher talked about the effect of long-term rotations on root rot control.

“While there are lots of root rots, Fusarium tends to be severe and causes major losses,” she said.

Producers will find plant germination issues, excessive weeds, and poor canopy establishment.

“There are a lot of weeds because they are unable to be choked out by the pea plant,” Crutcher said. “If you pull that plant up by the roots, you will see a decrease in nodulation, root volume, root vigor and less secondary roots.”

With pea and lentil acres a major part of rotations in the Montana/North Dakota region, root rot diseases have also increased.

“Montana is the number one pea and lentil producer in the nation, followed closely by North Dakota, which is number two,” Crutcher said. “Root rot pathogens have been found in these systems.”

Audrey Kalil, NDSU Williston Research Extension Center plant pathologist, asked Crutcher to join her in a rotation study on the impact of crop rotation and Fusarium and Aphanomyces.

“Audrey Kalil invited me into the project because I work a lot with Fusarium,” she said.

The main types of Fusarium infections Crutcher is finding in the study include: Fusarium root rot, Fusarium avenaceum, and Fusarium solani f. pisi.