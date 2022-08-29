Durum varieties use quality traits for successful end products

SIDNEY, Mont. – Montana’s durum is exported to make the best quality durum pasta in the world or is used domestically to make delicious, firm pasta at companies like Pasta Montana.

To develop the high-quality durum that end users require for products, Mike Giroux, Montana State University Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology department head and durum breeder, uses cutting edge breeding methods to select for and develop certain traits in durum.

“Durum varieties need quality traits including semolina extraction, pasta firmness and pasta color,” said Giroux. Other important traits for durum selection include grain yield, protein strength, disease resistance, quality, and low grain cadmium accumulation.

Giroux works with Andy Hogg, research associate in the Plant Sciences department, on durum crosses to create new and better varieties.

In 2020, the durum breeding program released its first public durum variety: Lustre, developed for the north central and northeastern regions of the state.

“Lustre outcompetes most North Dakota durum varieties in yield in the eastern Montana area,” said Giroux.

However, Lustre, like many of the older durum varieties, “does not having perfect pasta quality, especially gluten strength,” he said.

Giroux and Hogg began selecting for gluten strength and the result is the two new durum releases in 2022: MT Blackbeard and MT Raska.

“MT Raska is a semi-dwarf, which means it is shorter like Alzada. Alzada dominates the mid-north central region and most of it is used by Pasta Montana for pasta. They like Alzada because it has high gluten strength and makes a nice, firm pasta,” Giroux said, adding that he personally prefers “mushy pasta” but that all Montana durum varieties will make firm pasta.

MT Raska is significantly yellow in color, as well as making firm pasta.

“It makes a brighter-colored pasta. We followed genes that made that yellow color remain,” he said.

The variety is an early flowering durum that maintains high test weight even under very dry conditions and has very good standability under sawfly pressure.

“Even under the drought conditions we had last year, MT Raska had good test weight, and big, round seeds, which means it mills very well and has good semolina content,” he said.

MT Blackbeard also has high yielding potential, but it is not a semi-dwarf.

“If you are growing Alzada, MT Blackbeard, as well as MT Raska and MT Lustre, will outyield Alzada by 10-20 percent in some cases,” Giroux said.

Last year, the two new varieties topped every other durum variety in yield in locations that suffered from dry conditions.

MT Blackbeard like Alzada has a very strong gluten index of roughly 96 on a scale of 0-100. Mountrail durum ranks around 50, and MT Raska is a 70.

MT Blackbeard is a standard height durum that has a high percentage of large seeds, high gluten strength and low grain cadmium.

“If you make a dough out of MT Blackbeard, all of the gluten comes together into a clump. It is because of gluten and gluten is what makes wheat tasty,” he said. “Without the gluten, you would not have an acceptable dough, and it would taste like a mouthful of starch.

Giroux said they conducted wheat taste testing studies on certain varieties and tried to correlate that with amino acid content.

“In the first year, we had great correlation of amino acids with certain varieties, and then we regrew those same varieties the next year, and had taste testing of bread,” he said.

Giroux noted that protein content of wheat flour was what correlates the best with taste preference and that “people love the taste of wheat protein,”

“So, we gave up on measuring individual amino acids and stuck with selection for higher protein,” he said.

Giroux said there are not any experimentals in the durum trials that are close to release in 2022- except for MTD18148.

Giroux and Hogg have not yet found durum genes for aluminum tolerance for acidic soils, or fusarium head blight resistance.

“In the current durum lines, none of them have aluminum tolerance but there is aluminum tolerance in spring wheat and there is FHB tolerance genes in spring wheat. Those genes do not exist in durum,” Giroux said.

They are currently using North Dakota lines that breeders created by integrating spring wheat genes into durum for FHB tolerance.

“Those are a little better in terms of FHB tolerance,” he said. “FHB7 is a new gene that will eventually be in spring wheat in Montana, and in durum, as well.”

Giroux and Hogg are focusing on developing durum varieties with low pH tolerance; developing height to be intermediate between current semi-dwarf durum and standard height durum; improving yields under drought conditions; and adding novel traits, such as pasta firmness, pasta color retention, and low-cadmium uptake.