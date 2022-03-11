Farm Tech uses smart farm tools of present, future

CHOTEAU, Mont. – As Montana farmers go out to prepare their fields for spring seeding, could precision ag tools help with critical farm decisions that could save money on high input costs or grow more bushels on the same amount of inputs?

Doug Weist, farmer and owner of Farm Tech, LLC, a precision ag hardware and service business based in Choteau, talked about what is new and coming in precision ag and how farmers can get a start using it at Montana’s Next Gen Conference.

“Precision ag is doing the right thing in the right place at the right time in the right amount, and maximizing margin does not necessarily mean growing the most bushels for yield,” Weist said.

Weist, 41, grew up on the family farm in north central Montana and studied molecular plant biology at Montana State University (MSU). While attending MSU, Weist worked at WestBred as a technician. After graduating, he took a position at CHS in precision ag in 2004, where he worked for five years leading the precision ag program.

Afterward, Weist had an opportunity to work for an American farm management company.

“I worked in Ukraine for four months in 2009, came back, and started Farm Tech,” said Weist, who has been practicing precision ag for the last 20 years.

With planting, there’s quite a bit of technology available for farmers to use, including variable rate, section control, auto depth, auto raise and scales – just to name a few.