Forage, feed, or malt – there’s a barley for that

SIDNEY, Mont. – The end uses for Montana barley have grown substantially under Jamie Sherman’s barley breeding program, where cultivars have been developed for forage, food, and of course, malt for beer.

Circling her hand at the many varied barley cultivars growing at Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC), Sherman, MSU’s barley breeder, mystified producers at field days with the sheer amount of work the barley program has achieved under her tenure.

“It takes us 14 locations to be able to release a line, so we need those locations around the state because we don’t want to release a line that won’t do well in your location,” Sherman said.

The barley program relies on the Montana Ag Experiment Stations and their hard-working staff to collect data about varieties over a number years.

“It is really critical to the breeding program. We can’t release lines without the data to support it,” she added.

Some 80-90 percent of the MSU breeding program’s funding comes from the Wheat and Barley Committee.

“The growers in Montana pay for these trials through their checkoff dollars, so without the contribution from the growers, none of this work would happen,” she said. “So, hats off to the growers for that.”

While Sherman was hired as a spring barley breeder, she has broadened her program to pursue winter barley lines, as well.

“With climate change and increasing interest in different locations, winter barley could be something for Montana barley growers to consider,” she said.

Sherman has plots in Williston, N.D., for some of her barley trials, and she has been growing winter barley lines there. The barley lines are different crosses from the Vavilov collection from Leningrad (Saint Petersburg).

“The Vavilov collection was created prior to World War II. People died to protect that collection during the war, and we have it now because they did,” she said.

Many researchers thought that winter barley would not survive in North Dakota, but the lines from the Vavilov collection inserted winter hardiness into the crosses.

“We did have some plots survive in Williston and I am checking on those lines this summer,” she said. “We are excited about the possibility that we could have some material that has good winter survival.”

Winter barley would be good for soil health as it keeps a living root on the soil during the winter.

In the dryland nursery north of Sidney, EARC has been growing dryland forage barley lines.

“EARC has been helping us with those forage nurseries, which is very labor-intensive work. We recently released a forage line, MT Cowgirl, because of its increased biomass,” Sherman said.

Sherman is hoping to release a seed forage line next year, which has “very high” grain yield. It is a dual type forage that can be cut for grain, as well.

“Then a producer could say, ‘I want to cut it for grain, or I want to cut it for forage,’ depending on what is going on that year,” she said.

The barley program has also been testing hull-less material.

“There is interest in the hull-less varieties for food, a food where you don’t have to pearl off the seed coat. Normally, when you buy barley at the grocery store, it has been pearled,” Sherman said. “Just like your mother told you that you should eat the peel of your apple, there is nutrition in that seed coat.”

EARC nursery is growing hull-less barley varieties, and MT18H02702 has promise as a standout variety.

“We may be releasing MT18H02702 for its increased yield next year,” she said.

Some of the hull-less material was crossed with stay-green barley.

“It tends to have an earlier heading date and extended grain fill, which tends to go along with increased yield. That is why we may want to release one of those lines,” Sherman said.

Sherman also has a future feed release for grain, MT17M02507, which is a stay-green line. It was also growing in the Sidney nursery.

“The line outperforms everything in the western regional trial in yield over the last few years. We think it is broadly adapted and will do well across the region as far as producing high yield,” she said.

Sherman has also been working on stable dryland malt lines with the stay-green line. She took note of two stay-green malt lines, 2201 and 1902.

“The stay-green malt line 2201 has very high malt extract even under drought. That was grown at Western Triangle Research Center last year in the drought,” she said. “You look at those yields, and they are about half of what they should be. Instead of being about 100 bushels per acre, it is down around 40 bushels per acre.”

While the line was affected by the drought yield-wise, the line was not affected by the drought in terms of malt quality.

“It has high malt extract, low beta glucans, and low protein, so we think that stay-green is helping to support the high malt quality, even under drought,” Sherman said. “So, we are excited about that for dryland.”

Sherman has a student working on the stay-green line. They think the student now knows why the stay-green line supports high quality.

“We think it is all about the roots. Stay-green barley lines, based on our work so far, tends to have deeper roots. Those roots are maintained throughout grain fill, giving them more access to water, letting the plants fill the grain, even without rain,” he said.

Sherman is inserting the stay-green line into most of the barley lines.

“We are excited about the potential for that trait. So, we are putting it into everything. We think it may help with forage, with food, and of course, with malt barley,” Sherman concluded.