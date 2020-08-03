Sainfoin may be a high quality perennial forage with nutrients comparable to alfalfa.
Cows and calves go for it big time – and they don’t get bloat from it, which makes it desirable for producers and livestock.
But can it be grown well in Montana?
Kylie Gardhouse, a master’s of science candidate at Montana State University in the Department of Animal and Range Sciences, conducted a sainfoin variety and harvest date trial at three locations in 2018 and 2019.
Those locations were: Central Ag Research Center in Moccasin, Mont., MSU-Bozeman, and Logan, Utah.
“Previous research indicated that sainfoin is adapted to dryland growing conditions in Montana,” he said.
Gardhouse grew the varieties: AAC Mountainview, Eski, Shoshone, Delaney and the alfalfa variety Shaw as a treatment check.
The scientists took samples at 10, 50 and 100 percent bloom for each variety at each location.
“When feeding 20 percent of sainfoin in a mix with alfalfa, we found it decreased bloat in cattle by 93 percent,” she said.
Recently, producers have become interested in growing it.
“We wanted to determine the best growth stage to optimize forage dry matter yield and quality, when growing sainfoin for hay,” Gardhouse said.
In the study, each row at CARC and the other locations were replicated four times.
In spring 2018, soil samples were taken and fertilizer and herbicide were applied. That was followed by seeding at a rate of 74 pounds of pure live seeds (PLS) per hectare (10,000 square meters for sainfoin) and 30 pounds PLS per hectare for alfalfa. Plots were not harvested at CARC in summer 2018.
In spring 2019, soil samples and fertilizer and herbicide were applied.
“We took yield and quality samples in the summer,” she said.
That was accomplished by taking two 1-meter squares in each of the plots and clipping to 5 centimeters in height.
Samples were dried, ground and sent to the lab at the University of Missouri to analyze for quality and percent of acid detergent fiber (ADF) on a dry matter basis, percent of neutral detergent fiber (NDF) and crude protein.
To check for condensed tannin content – high tannins appear to bind to protein that’s less soluble – samples were sent to Utah State University. The scientists analyzed each variety and analyzed within location. There were no significant differences across treatments or varieties or interaction at Utah for production.
“At CARC, we saw a treatment and a significant difference in production. Eski and Shoshone performed the best and Shaw production was highest overall,” Gardhouse said.
In Bozeman, they saw a treatment variety effect. Eski and Delaney performed the best.
All sainfoin varieties were similar and decreased in tannins with maturity, which is typical for the research shown.
At Bozeman, Utah, and Moccasin, there were treatment and variety significance with tannins, which decreased with maturity.
AAC Mountainview samples came back with the highest levels of condensed tannin. There were similar levels of tannins across all sampling varieties and a decrease with maturity in both ADF and NDF content.
For crude protein, Utah and CARC showed a treatment and variety effect, while Bozeman showed treatment effect.
“However, the alfalfa Shaw was more productive than sainfoin,” she said.
At Bozeman, the deer ate most of the sainfoin. Alfalfa weevils affected the crop, which may have influenced Shaw production.
In summary, there were different treatment effects across locations and there were environmental effects.
Shaw had lower condensed tannins.
Sainfoin had increased ADF and NDF and decreased CP, with increasing maturity.
“We are still waiting for economic impact results,” she added. “Sainfoin is highly palatable for cattle and the anthelmintic properties can be used as a dewormer.”