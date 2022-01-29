GATE brings ag tradeshow, seminars to eastern Montana

GLENDIVE, Mont. – The 44th annual Glendive Agri-Trade Expo (GATE), comes to the Eastern Plains Event Center (EPEC) in Glendive on Feb. 11-12.
The GATE has historically always had good attendance, with ranchers, farmers, and their families coming every year to the GATE. There is no admittance charge.
Because of COVID, there wasn’t a show last year, so folks are excited to come and find out what’s coming down the pipeline in new technologies for spring seeding and calving.
“We always have a great GATE ag show, and this year we are planning to have some outstanding agribusiness vendors coming to the trade show,” said Cody Fulton, president of the GATE committee.
He said there will be the traditional GATE raffle and some of the biggest prizes ever offered will be awarded.
“This year, we have some outstanding prizes in the GATE raffle,” he said, adding that the raffle helps fund the next GATE show.
Those three prizes include:
• A bronze sculpture, titled "Watering Pup," which was sculpted by Harvey Rattey and donated by Pam Harr from the Bridger Bronze Gallery near Glendive.
• An S240 riding lawn tractor, which is the latest technology in lawn mowers, donated by the John Deere dealership, C&B Operations LLC.
• An igloo-style cooler, which keeps beverages ice cold for a long time.
Raffle tickets are $5 each, and GATE attendees can buy tickets at the door or through contacting the Chamber of Commerce.
Each year, the GATE committee, a group of farmers, ranchers, and community members, donate their time and skills to plan the GATE show and arrange for ad educational seminars for producers.
The ag seminars will be held over the two-day show, on Friday and Saturday.
“Farmers and ranchers can hear presentations on what is going on in agriculture in Montana right now at the seminar,” Fulton said.
While the schedule for the seminars is not out yet as of print time, Dawson County Extension agent Trestin Benson-Seagler has committed to speaking on forage and water analysis. She will talk on Saturday from 10-11 a.m.
The GATE tradeshow is the oldest show in eastern Montana, ongoing for more than 40 years, and considered “the” place for farmers, ranchers, and their families to network and learn about new and existing ag products and spend time visiting with friends and vendors.
“Last year, we had some drought issues, and farmers will be on the lookout for new seed, chemicals, tools and equipment to help put in their crop this year,” Fulton said. “Hay bales and other feedstocks were short in this part of Montana due to the drought, so ranchers will be checking on what liquid tub or feed supplements are available that could help stretch feed supplies or provide extra nutrition to cows in their third trimester or for new calves.”
The GATE is a chance to get away before calving and seeding for some fun, ag education, and a chance to visit with farm neighbors you might not have seen all winter.
“It has been bitterly cold out this winter and the GATE show is the cure for those winter blues. There is always some wonderful, delicious food and treats prepared by the Gateway CowBelles, so come and bring the family and enjoy the show,” said Kathy McLane, who has been with the GATE for a long time.
The Gateway CowBelles prepare and sell all the food and refreshments for the GATE in the café, located at the back of the EPEC building.
There will be homemade cinnamon rolls and fresh, hot coffee in the morning and bars and cookies available all day long. For lunch, there will be hot roast beef sandwiches, as well as mashed potatoes and gravy.
At the tradeshow, vendors come from five surrounding states and Canada.
Ag vendors display products at their booths and some vendors will have displays both inside and outside.
“The trade show is a good time for producers to ask questions of the agri-business representatives about what new and more efficient products are out there for fencing, working cattle, planting, harvesting, controlling weeds, using seed treatments and anything else on their minds for spring and the upcoming year,” Fulton said.
In addition, during the trade show on Friday, Northern Ag Network will be live from 9-10 a.m.
“We’ll be there with our ‘Voices of Montana’ live broadcast and we hope everyone stops by. We enjoy talking to producers about agriculture and what they might expect this year, and anything else that is on their minds,” said Colter Brown from Northern Ag Network. “Both Tom Schultz and I will be in the booth.”
At the trade show, the local Dawson County Extension office will be featuring the 4-H booth at the GATE and the FFA members usually also have a booth.
A fixture at every GATE show,Minnesota Pneumatic Products (MPP) buys many booth spaces and fills the entire center of the floor with row after row and box after box of tools for cars, the home, and other specialty uses.
“We have been coming to the GATE for more than 17 years. We always purchase at least eight booths worth of space so we can spread out our tools,” said Rick Fruth of MPP.
Furth comes from Minnesota and brings the tools in a van to all the ag shows in Montana, including the GATE.
“We will have everything a farmer or rancher would need to fix his vehicles, work on woodworking, or work around the shop or in the house,” Furth said.
Furth said there is a group of about 10 salesmen who travel to ag shows all over the northern region, especially to Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota.
“We keep coming back to the GATE because the show’s committee members treat us like we are a member of their family,” Fruth said. “The farmers and ranchers in the community look forward to us coming and we look forward to seeing them. There is a lot of camaraderie at the GATE.”
MPP tools are designed to help work on cars, trucks, boats, planes, and farm and ranch equipment.
“We design the tools ourselves, so they have the MPP brand on them,” Furth added.
Gates will open on Friday, Feb. 11, at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Show hours on Saturday, Feb. 12 are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fulton said the GATE committee makes it easy for vendors to showcase their products at GATE, and then go straight down the interstate to Billings for the MATE show.
“Agri-businesses are able to go to both shows, and they really like that. The GATE benefits from having some terrific agri-businesses display their products that normally would not make the trip, so that brings in a lot of vendors and a lot of producers to the show,” Fulton said.
Fulton said he hopes that everyone will take time out of their schedules and support agriculture by supporting the GATE show.
The EPEC building is located at 313 South Merrill St. in Glendive.
The GATE show is the place to meet friends and see what’s new in agriculture.