GATE brings ag tradeshow, seminars to eastern Montana

GLENDIVE, Mont. – The 44th annual Glendive Agri-Trade Expo (GATE), comes to the Eastern Plains Event Center (EPEC) in Glendive on Feb. 11-12.

The GATE has historically always had good attendance, with ranchers, farmers, and their families coming every year to the GATE. There is no admittance charge.

Because of COVID, there wasn’t a show last year, so folks are excited to come and find out what’s coming down the pipeline in new technologies for spring seeding and calving.

“We always have a great GATE ag show, and this year we are planning to have some outstanding agribusiness vendors coming to the trade show,” said Cody Fulton, president of the GATE committee.

He said there will be the traditional GATE raffle and some of the biggest prizes ever offered will be awarded.

“This year, we have some outstanding prizes in the GATE raffle,” he said, adding that the raffle helps fund the next GATE show.

Those three prizes include:

• A bronze sculpture, titled "Watering Pup," which was sculpted by Harvey Rattey and donated by Pam Harr from the Bridger Bronze Gallery near Glendive.

• An S240 riding lawn tractor, which is the latest technology in lawn mowers, donated by the John Deere dealership, C&B Operations LLC.

• An igloo-style cooler, which keeps beverages ice cold for a long time.

Raffle tickets are $5 each, and GATE attendees can buy tickets at the door or through contacting the Chamber of Commerce.