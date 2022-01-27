Gathering info to make good management decisions before planting

Plant disease management takes an integrated approach, but frequently, the advice coming from pathologists is confusing.
“As pathologists, frequently, we are giving you conflicting management strategies,” said Frankie Crutcher, plant pathologist at Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC).
For example, when Crutcher talks about white mold and Fusarium head blight (FHB) at the same time, she tells farmers that with white mold the only crops that are not susceptible are corn and wheat.
“Then I talk about FHB and I say, ‘don’t grow corn and wheat together,’” she said.
How do farmers take all the information given and make good management decisions pre-season?
“That really comes down to knowing your risks for these particular diseases,” Crutcher said.
How do you know if you are at high risk for a disease?
• You are at high risk if you have had the disease before.
“With the exception of rust that blows in from miles away and you have no control over it, if you have had the disease before, the pathogen is still there and you are at risk for having it happen again,” she said.
• You’ve been planting a specific crop for a while and you have been planting susceptible varieties and alternative hosts.
“Breeders have been doing a great job of integrating resistance to some of these diseases, so I usually recommend you can go with a newer variety,” Crutcher said. “You are probably going to be better off than with some of these older varieties.”
For example, if you are planting corn, it is an alternative host, and you may see more FHB.
• You are planting into residue from this previous crop (where you had disease) or you are planting into an alternative host. That puts you at a higher risk.
“An example of this is when you are planting cereal after cereal after cereal, and that puts you at a higher risk of disease,” she said.
• You are not using seed treatments.
“I know money gets tight, and seed treatments are usually the first thing to go,” Crutcher said.
However, seed treatments decrease pathogens in the soil and prevent root rots later in the season.
“Usually, by the time you are in trouble from not using seed treatments, I have to tell you I can’t help you this year, but we can talk about what you can do in the future,” she said.
Seed treatments are preventative, but it’s worth the extra money in the long-term.
• You are not planting disease-free certified seed.
“This increases your chances of introducing a pathogen you have never had before, but also, if you are replanting your previous crop and not getting it checked, you could be compounding the problem,” she said.
Year after year, Crutcher points out that if you are not planting certified seed, “you are going to start seeing a lot more disease.”
• Fungicides are not curative; they are preventative.
“You want to apply fungicides before you see disease if you can,” she said.
Once you have assessed your risk for pathogens, it is a great time to look at how to implement good management strategies.
Some producers may be thinking because it is a dry year that there is no need to worry about preventing disease.
“The perfect time to worry about plant diseases is in a year when you don’t have it instead of in a year when you have it and you don’t know what to do about it,” she said
One important management strategy to knowing what diseases you have is scouting your fields.
“This means knowing which parts of your field you are more likely to find disease in,” Crutcher said.
What are some of those areas?
• For root rots, regularly look at waterlogged areas of the soil, and check areas of compaction and areas that have poor drainage.
• For foliar diseases, look in areas where there are more micro-climates, where there is more humidity and warmer conditions, such as along tree lines.
“I have seen this on Cercospora of sugarbeets a lot. It is found along tree lines, next to rivers, or near your pivots,” Crutcher said. “That is where you are going to find it first.”
Once you find disease, get an accurate identification of what you have by sending in samples to the Schutter Lab at MSU.
Keep up-to-date with emerging diseases by going to field days, meeting with a crop consultant, or talking to your research scientist or Extension agent.
“It is good to know what might be coming down the pipeline because it might be something you have to worry about,” she said.
Rotations in your field should be long enough to give time for the residue to break down faster where there was disease.
“Increasing your rotations will do the same thing as discing your field,” Crutcher said.
If you have problems with pythium, planting later will help because it likes cool, wet soils.
“Going in early in the season is going to put you at high risk,” she said.
Preventing disease is important because no one knows what the weather will do.
“Probably the best way to prevent disease is to use a resistant variety,” Crutcher said.
In addition, managing your irrigation watering times to times when there is less chance for infection will help avoid disease. That is key with FHB.
Lastly, make sure to rotate modes of action on fungicides to protect chemistries for as long as possible.
“That way, you are not getting fungicide resistance,” she concluded.