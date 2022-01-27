Gathering info to make good management decisions before planting

Plant disease management takes an integrated approach, but frequently, the advice coming from pathologists is confusing.

“As pathologists, frequently, we are giving you conflicting management strategies,” said Frankie Crutcher, plant pathologist at Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC).

For example, when Crutcher talks about white mold and Fusarium head blight (FHB) at the same time, she tells farmers that with white mold the only crops that are not susceptible are corn and wheat.

“Then I talk about FHB and I say, ‘don’t grow corn and wheat together,’” she said.

How do farmers take all the information given and make good management decisions pre-season?

“That really comes down to knowing your risks for these particular diseases,” Crutcher said.

How do you know if you are at high risk for a disease?

• You are at high risk if you have had the disease before.

“With the exception of rust that blows in from miles away and you have no control over it, if you have had the disease before, the pathogen is still there and you are at risk for having it happen again,” she said.

• You’ve been planting a specific crop for a while and you have been planting susceptible varieties and alternative hosts.

“Breeders have been doing a great job of integrating resistance to some of these diseases, so I usually recommend you can go with a newer variety,” Crutcher said. “You are probably going to be better off than with some of these older varieties.”