Harvest progressing ahead of schedule in Montana

Although scattered rain storms were experienced across the state of Montana during the second week of August, little drought relief was provided. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 99 percent of Montana is now considered in severe to exceptional drought.

The blistering hot temperatures continue to suck the soil dry. According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), USDA, for the week ending Aug. 13, topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent adequate-to-surplus compared to 34 percent the previous year. Subsoil moisture conditions are also well under par at 4 percent adequate-to-surplus compared to 41 percent at this time in 2020.

Harvesting continues to progress quickly around the state. Allison Kosto, MSU Extension agent in Broadwater County, estimates that second cutting of alfalfa is over halfway complete in her area. Broadwater County has a lot of irrigated acres, so for the producers that have access to adequate water, hay production has been near average.

Continuing, Kosto said producers are just starting to get into the thick of grain harvest. Again, irrigated acres seem to be faring better than the dryland.

“Reports vary, dryland doesn’t look good. One report I heard was about 50 percent grain fill on the heads. Other guys are reporting as low as 4 bushels an acre,” she said.

Even though the irrigated acres are yielding better in Broadwater County, those crops have not been exempt from the heat.

“Irrigated crops are looking okay. Maybe not as good as a normal year because that heat has been rough,” Kosto stated.