Leafy greens grow all year long with aquaponics

It is hard to grow anything without soil – after all, healthy soil forms the basis for growing our gardens green and plentiful all summer long.

But Swanky Roots, an ag business in south central Montana, is proving that soil can also be water, allowing the mother/daughter owners to grow leafy greens in water all year long in their huge greenhouse.

“We grow our greens using aquaponics, which is a combination of aquaculture and hydroponics. While hydroponics and aquaponics are similar, aquaponics has fish,” said Veronnaka Evenson, who owns Swanky Roots with her mother, Ronna Klamert.

Evenson said the way they grow greens is very efficient and sustainable.

“We are able to grow more efficiently, sustainably, and are able to produce a healthy, clean product all year long,” she said. “The plants are happy, getting all the water, lights and nutrients they need.”

In hydroponics, garden businesses add the nutrients right into the water.

“For aquaponics, we have to achieve mature water by getting the fish in and feeding them, finding the proper balance of enough fish and microbes in the system,” she said.

When the mother/daughter duo started the business in 2016, they spent an entire year just “building up the water to feed the plants.”

Finally, in November of 2017, the business was established and ready for fish.

Evenson explained how the aquaponics cycle works with fish and plants.

“Healthy fish generate waste, and microbes convert the waste to fertilizer for the plants. Plants filter the water and the clean water returns to the fish,” she said.