Limagrain Cereal Seeds, Breun barley varieties dominate spring trials

Limagrain Cereal Seeds (LCS) and German barley breeding partner, Breun, submitted six different barley varieties into Montana State University’s 2020 spring barley variety trials. The six submissions performed extremely well across the different trial locations in Montana, and ultimately, all six LCS and Breun varieties ended up in the top spots.

The six LCS and Breun spring barley varieties were studied at eight dryland and two irrigated sites scattered all across Montana. Averaging the best across all of these locations was BC Leandra, dominating with a mean yield of 81.7 bushels per acre.

BC Leandra is a new variety from Breun’s line of what they call “flexi-malt barley.” In Germany, Breun has been working on developing barley varieties that can be successfully malted with less water use. These flexi-malt barley lines not only save the maltsters time and energy costs, they can also be more forgiving during the malting process.

“I can see BC Leandra being a barley variety the maltsters are really going to jump all over because there could potentially be some really significant cost and processing savings,” noted Dr. Blake Cooper of American Farm Seed Services. Cooper works as a consultant for LCS to help expand their barley breeding program.

It is more than just maltsters that could find appeal in Breun’s newest barley. BC Leandra, like all of the European varieties from Breun, has a shorter, stiffer straw then anything found in domestic varieties. The stronger straw allows the variety to hold up better in the field, mitigating lodging.