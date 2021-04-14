Looking at pea yields, protein under irrigation

SIDNEY, Mont. – Irrigation water use will be especially important this year due to a mostly dry spring.

From 2017-2020, researchers from Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC) conducted a four-year study looking at how pea yield is affected by irrigation.

“We tried to find out if too much irrigation at the wrong stage (with peas) could cause disease, or affect yield and/or protein percentage,” said Chengci Chen, MSU cropping systems agronomist and superintendent of EARC, at the MonDak Ag Research Summit.

With the first experiment, Chen worked with Bart Stevens, USDA ARS, on applying irrigation at three treatment stages: no irrigation (dryland farming); irrigation stopped early at flowering; and irrigation stopped late at pod filling.

In 2017, the greatest yield occurred when irrigation was stopped at the late stage, with yields about 4,125 pounds per acre.

Stopping irrigation early yielded around 3,378 pounds per acre, while no irrigation yielded about 3,000 pounds per acre.

In 2018, the greatest yield occurred when irrigation was stopped at the late stage, with yields about 3,380 pounds per acre. Stopping irrigation early yielded around 2,631 pounds per acre, while no irrigation yielded about the same as stopping irrigation early.

“In 2017 and 2018, we saw the same trend, with higher yields when irrigation was stopped later at pod filling,” he said.

In 2019, the greatest yield occurred when irrigation was stopped at the late stage, with yields halfway between 3,378 pounds per acre and 4,125 pounds. Stopping irrigation early yielded slightly less, while no irrigation yielded about 3,000 pounds per acre.