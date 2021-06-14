Montana experiences high temperatures, planting wrapping up

Mother Nature giveth and she taketh away. That is the sentiment felt by most Montanans after much of the state received desperately needed moisture for the week ending May 21, just to have temperatures reach record-breaking highs by June 1 and dry everything out again. Areas of eastern Montana even experienced temperatures in excess of 100 degrees during first weekend of June.

Temperatures that high rapidly deplete snowpack and soil moisture holdings. According to the

Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA, for the week ending June 4, topsoil moisture conditions were rated at 48 percent adequate-to-surplus, decreasing from 57 percent the previous week and way off from the 74 percent experienced last year at this time. Subsoil moisture conditions actually picked up a bit from 40 percent adequate-to-surplus the prior week to 44 percent for the week ending June 4.

Most of Montana is still classified in some level of drought with the eastern one-third of the state rated in extreme drought.

Emily Standley, MSU Extension agent for Fergus and Petroleum counties in central Montana, says her area is rated as severe drought. She said a lack of snowpack this past winter and little spring moisture has led to these conditions.

“We are not too bad compared to the places east of us, but we are still definitely not on par with normal,” she stated.

Wheat and hay are the predominate crops grown in Fergus and Petroleum counties, as well as some pulse, specialty, barley and cover crop acres. Standley said, aside from the drought, the biggest concern for her area producers is grasshoppers.