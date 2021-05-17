Montana receives rainfall as seeding progresses significantly

Although the state of Montana remains dry with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor classifying 34 percent of the state in severe or exceptional drought, moisture was experienced across much of the state the end of the first week of May.

“The rain we got is going to help green the grass up, but when you look over the past couple of months and our winter, we could sure use a couple more inches of moisture to be really safe,” said Jaycee Shearer, Dawson County Extension agent.

Shearer said producers across her county are relatively used to turbulent weather and dry conditions, so they have grown accustom to rolling with the punches. There was some unease about the lack of moisture, but the small blast received in the county on May 8 did much for bolstering spirits.

In addition to being dry, Montana has been slow to warm up. The lack of heat has slowed the growth and greening of forage and crops. Kim Woodring, Extension agent in Toole County, reported things are starting to turn around in her neck of the woods.

“We are pretty dry, but stuff is starting to green up,” she said.

Woodring went on to say planting has pretty well wrapped up in the county. The open winter was conducive to getting seed in early in the hopes of taking advantage of early spring rains.

By and large, planting had been trickling along, but producers across the state made a dedicated push to get seed in before the anticipated moisture front moved across the state the second weekend in May.

Small grain seeding took a big jump the week ending May 7, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Barley planting is estimated at 58 percent compete, up from 38 percent the previous week. Durum acres planted nearly doubled from 16 percent compete to 30 percent complete. Spring wheat planting has also increased significantly and is now estimated at 53 percent complete, which is ahead of last year’s report of 48 percent and just ahead of the five-year average of 52 percent planted by this time.