MT Sidney is Montana’s first FHB resistant variety

A new hard red spring wheat variety with moderate resistance to Fusarium head blight (FHB) has been released by the Montana Ag Experiment Station.
Jason Cook, Montana State University assistant spring wheat breeder, said the new variety, experimental MT1716, would tentatively be named MT Sidney.
“We are pretty excited about it and we will tentatively be naming it MT Sidney to acknowledge the first FHB screening nursery here at Sidney and the fact it was selected here,” Cook said at Sidney’s Eastern Ag Research Center’s (EARC) 2021 summer field days.
In 2016, MSU’s breeding program joined the U.S. Wheat and Scab Initiative, and teamed with Frankie Crutcher, MSU EARC plant pathologist.
Crutcher started the FHB nursery in Sidney that is mist irrigated and inoculated with FHB. She works with durum, spring wheat, winter wheat and barley breeders at MSU, screening experimental varieties for FHB resistance and evaluating if the potential variety has more resistance to FHB than current varieties.
“It allows us to screen our breeding material for FHB resistance, which we have never really been able to do before. It can show up in Montana, but it is not super consistent. We need the consistency to really make good selections,” he said.
The screening nursery allows the breeders to have good, consistent data and identify lines with resistance.
MT Sidney stood out in the FHB screening nursery.
“Back in 2017, MT1716 was in the screening nursery, and Frankie immediately saw that it was different than the other Montana-released varieties we have out there,” Cook said.
Cook explained the variety had “significantly lower DON (Deoxynivalenol) content, which is the toxin that accumulates in grain kernels.
When the level of DON concentration is too high, it is difficult to market.
“It can’t be sold at the elevator,” he said.
Cook and Crutcher have been watching MT1716 over the past three years. From 2018-20, MT1716 had the lowest FHB severity incidence disease index, and the lowest DON level when compared to Vida, Lanning, Dagmar and McNeal.
“We have been watching how it has performed agronomically, and we have kept testing it in the FHB screening nursery,” he said. “We are watching its performance in FHB screening nurseries both here and in Idaho, and sent it out to regional trials in North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota to see how it responds in different environments and different locations. It has held up pretty well.”
In addition, the agronomics look “good” with good yields and good protein percentage. It is well adapted to Montana.
MT Sidney has an average protein of 14.6 percent, higher than Vida but lower than SY-Ingmar and Dagmar. It has similar test weight to SY-Ingmar at 61.9 pounds per bushel, and yields higher than SY-Ingmar and Corbin and comparable to Vida and Dagmar.
“It has the stay-green trait like Dagmar and Lanning. We’ll be able to see how it does in drought years like this one, and make comparisons with Vida and Lanning and other varieties that do well in drought,” Cook said.
The one issue with MT Sidney is because it is hollow stemmed, the wheat stem sawfly prefer it.
“Sawfly seems to love it, so if you have sawfly, the sawfly will definitely cut it,” he added.
The next objective for the spring wheat breeding program is to breed a variety with resistance to FHB and sawfly.