MT Sidney is Montana’s first FHB resistant variety

A new hard red spring wheat variety with moderate resistance to Fusarium head blight (FHB) has been released by the Montana Ag Experiment Station.

Jason Cook, Montana State University assistant spring wheat breeder, said the new variety, experimental MT1716, would tentatively be named MT Sidney.

“We are pretty excited about it and we will tentatively be naming it MT Sidney to acknowledge the first FHB screening nursery here at Sidney and the fact it was selected here,” Cook said at Sidney’s Eastern Ag Research Center’s (EARC) 2021 summer field days.

In 2016, MSU’s breeding program joined the U.S. Wheat and Scab Initiative, and teamed with Frankie Crutcher, MSU EARC plant pathologist.

Crutcher started the FHB nursery in Sidney that is mist irrigated and inoculated with FHB. She works with durum, spring wheat, winter wheat and barley breeders at MSU, screening experimental varieties for FHB resistance and evaluating if the potential variety has more resistance to FHB than current varieties.

“It allows us to screen our breeding material for FHB resistance, which we have never really been able to do before. It can show up in Montana, but it is not super consistent. We need the consistency to really make good selections,” he said.

The screening nursery allows the breeders to have good, consistent data and identify lines with resistance.

MT Sidney stood out in the FHB screening nursery.

“Back in 2017, MT1716 was in the screening nursery, and Frankie immediately saw that it was different than the other Montana-released varieties we have out there,” Cook said.