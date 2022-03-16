MWBC, MSU allow farmers to vote on variety names

The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee (MWBC), in conjunction with Montana State University (MSU) breeders, are hoping to show appreciation to Montana farmers and ranchers by holding a varietal naming “election.”

The election allows Montana producers and others to vote for their favorite name for four new MSU wheat and barley varieties – and in doing so, will bring attention to the MWBC checkoff program.

“We appreciate our Montana growers, and this was one fun way we thought of that would get our growers to interact with us, to let them know they really do have a voice in the breeding programs and are part of the conversation,” said Cassidy Marn, MWBC executive vice president.

So far, MWBC has received 70 votes, and voting is open through the end of March. To vote, see https://agrwbc.mt.gov.

“We had a long talk with the MSU breeding team, and they were pretty excited about it,” she said. “They were all willing to go with the name that is selected by Montana farmers and ranchers and others in Montana.”

Marn said they want to draw attention to Montana’s wheat and barley varieties, increase their marketability, and showcase what Montana farmers’ checkoff dollars do for varietal research.

“With support through Montana producers’ checkoff dollars for wheat and barley, MWBC funds research to improve the quality, production, and best management practices of high-quality varieties from MSU,” she said.