MWBC, MSU allow farmers to vote on variety names

The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee (MWBC), in conjunction with Montana State University (MSU) breeders, are hoping to show appreciation to Montana farmers and ranchers by holding a varietal naming “election.”
The election allows Montana producers and others to vote for their favorite name for four new MSU wheat and barley varieties – and in doing so, will bring attention to the MWBC checkoff program.
“We appreciate our Montana growers, and this was one fun way we thought of that would get our growers to interact with us, to let them know they really do have a voice in the breeding programs and are part of the conversation,” said Cassidy Marn, MWBC executive vice president.
So far, MWBC has received 70 votes, and voting is open through the end of March. To vote, see https://agrwbc.mt.gov.
“We had a long talk with the MSU breeding team, and they were pretty excited about it,” she said. “They were all willing to go with the name that is selected by Montana farmers and ranchers and others in Montana.”
Marn said they want to draw attention to Montana’s wheat and barley varieties, increase their marketability, and showcase what Montana farmers’ checkoff dollars do for varietal research.
“With support through Montana producers’ checkoff dollars for wheat and barley, MWBC funds research to improve the quality, production, and best management practices of high-quality varieties from MSU,” she said.
Marn said the MWBC appreciates farmers letting them know what they are looking for in a variety, such as what kind of disease and insect resistance they need in their region.
After a variety has been released, feedback is appreciated from Montana growers who plant the new variety on their farm or ranch.
“We appreciate the feedback from our Montana farmers and ranchers and want to show them how their checkoff dollars are being put to use,” Marn said.
Montana producers are invited to vote on names for four varieties.
For the spring durum that is a semi-dwarf, the names that can be voted on include: MT Brick House, MT Duke Silver, MT Raska and MT Gridiron.
Jason Laird, MWBC, said the Duke Silver name was after an alter ego of someone on the show “Parks and Rec.”
“We wanted to have some fun with names, and to have some serious names, as well,” Laird said.
With the new HRWW variety, one of the names to vote for is MT Bruckner.
“Phil Bruckner was our winter wheat breeder for a long time, and it would be great to have a winter wheat named after him,” he said.
There is also a spring forage barley and a spring durum to vote on with various names. And if you don’t like the names given, you can add in a write-in vote.
In addition to the fun election, MWBC and the MSU variety release committee have also decided to put “MT” in front of all new varieties developed and released by MSU. The first variety that had the new brand on it was MT-Sidney, a spring wheat variety with Fusarium head blight resistance, released last year.
“A lot of the funding for the MSU breeding programs is funded by the checkoff, so producers contribute quite substantially to all four breeding programs: spring wheat, winter wheat, durum and barley, and we wanted to recognize that,” Marn said.
Sixty percent of Montana’s winter wheat acreage is planted to MSU varieties, and 40 percent of the spring wheat acreage in Montana is planted to MSU developed cultivars, based on the past 10 years of survey data.
“Producers in Montana are very supportive of the university and the products they develop,” she said.
Marn said the MT designation is a result of Montana catching up with private industry and what other states are also doing.
“Sygnenta puts a SY in front of its varieties, WestBred puts a WB in front of their varieties, and states do, as well, such as North Dakota, which puts ND in front of their varieties, so now we are in line with that,” she added.
It is also a way of creating sustainability for the crop breeding programs.
When Montana producers purchase MSU certified seed varieties from Montana’s seed dealers, some licensing money comes back to the breeding programs.
“This change will bring clarity at the seed dealer for producers looking to purchase MSU-developed varieties. We are hopeful that it will continue to brand the highly successful public breeding program and improve the marketability of our genetics,” Marn said.
“Montana growers have told us they want their checkoff dollars working toward regionally-developed MSU varieties that address their needs. We want to make it really clear what their checkoff dollars have been utilized for,” she added.
While dry conditions ruled production throughout Montana last year, and much of Montana is already in extreme drought on the U.S. Drought Monitor this month, Marn said they are hopeful for a better year in 2022.
“Last year, our wheat and barley production ended up being about half of what we usually have in Montana due to dry conditions. We are hoping for more moisture this spring and summer, especially after some low snowfall in some regions of the state,” Marn said
MWBC and MSU are confident that MSU varieties provide the best protection against diseases, and insects, and have the best quality, to help Montana producers compete in the global marketplace.