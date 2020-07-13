Montana is officially enduring the heart of summer and conditions really couldn’t be more diverse across the state. On July 7, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation released their drought forecast report for Montana expressing concern for some areas of the state with southwestern Montana succumbing to D1 and D2 conditions.
“Conditions are really dry in parts of Beaverhead County,” reported Gail Kuntz, who ranches along southern Grasshopper Creek, a tributary to the Beaverhead River.
According to Kuntz, late June rains across the area did wonders for range conditions, but July has turned hot and things are starting to dry out. Grasshopper Creek alone dropped considerably in the early days of July.
Jumping entirely across the state to the extreme northeast corner of Montana, weather and precipitation have been completely different.
“We have gotten about five inches of rain in the last two weeks,” said Whitney Klasna, a producer from Lambert.
This region of Montana has also experienced some intense winds and other severe weather. On July 4, 70-80 mile per hour winds, pea-sized hail and rain were experienced across the region.
“Our canola got hailed out and we had a neighbor that lost some hopper bins,” Klasna stated about the storm.
Yet another severe weather front was predicted to hit the northeast corner of Montana on the evening of July 7. Counties along Montana’s eastern edge were warned of severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes. Thankfully, the full wrath of the storm was not experienced, but wind gusts up to 89 miles per hour were experienced around Malta.
The most recent report from the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA (NASS), said grasshopper infestations are starting to be recorded in Judith Basin, Philips and Richland counties. Counties in southeastern Montana are also starting to experience damages from grasshopper swarms.
The weather systems around the first part of July were not all bad and damaging, much appreciated moisture was also included. For the week ending July 3, NASS estimates topsoil moisture conditions at 88 percent adequate-to-surplus compared to 77 percent the previous week and 86 percent by this time in 2019. Subsoil moisture conditions also saw a boost, being estimated at 86 percent adequate-to-surplus compared to 80 percent the previous week and 78 percent the previous year.
Across the Big Sky State, crops continue to progress nicely. NASS reports canola is estimated at 95 percent emerged with 60 percent of the crop blooming. Flaxseed is also looking strong going into the dog days of summer. The crop is estimated to be 98 percent emerged with 40 percent of it blooming. This is way ahead of 2019 which estimated 82 percent of the crop emerged by this time with 37 percent of it blooming.
Pulse crop production also remains steady, according to the latest NASS report. Dry edible bean are 40 percent blooming compared to 23 percent the previous week, and 60 percent of dry edible peas are blooming compared to 40 percent the previous week and just off from the previous year at 64 percent.
The warm weather and timely moisture across the Golden Triangle has wheat looking right on the mark for 2020. Spring wheat is 50 percent booted out with 6 percent of the crop already beginning to turn. The crop is rated 82 percent good-to-excellent compared to only 70 percent by this time in 2019.
Montana’s winter wheat crop is continuing to look phenomenal as well, with 89 percent of it rated good-to-excellent compared to 70 percent the previous year. Thirty-four percent of the crop is estimated to be turning colors, well ahead of 2019 which estimated 24 percent of the crop beginning to turn by now.
Sugarbeets around the Sydney area were hit with a hard, late spring freeze and several acres had to be replanted. Reports are the crop is catching up, but still, the early-season setback has had its effects. As a whole, the latest NASS report rates Montana’s sugarbeet crop at 78 percent good-to-excellent compared to 85 percent the previous week and 83 the previous year.
Overall, commodities are holding their own across the state. Barring any more harsh winds or unexpected weather phenomenons, an excellent harvest could be expected.