The industry-driven Montana Potato Advisory Committee works to support seed potato growers in the state. Like most commodity advisory boards, funds for the Potato Advisory Committee are generated from a check-off and go towards supporting education, market development and research.
The Montana seed potato industry has long had a top-quality reputation. With a vigorous certification process, commercial potato growers often look to Montana’s seed potato growers for their crop. According to Nina Zidack, director of the Montana Seed Potato Certification Program, 10,800 acres of seed potatoes were grown in Montana in 2020.
Zidack went on to say that number is somewhat shocking, especially since the 2019 crop took such a hit when the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the market.
“The conventional wisdom would be that growers would be very conservative and not plant as much in 2020, but as it turns out, they planted about 400 acres more than they did the previous year. I think that shows optimism in the market,” she stated.
With a strong Montana seed potato industry, the work of the advisory committee is as important as ever. In fact, a portion of their funds are often allocated to the state’s potato lab to ensure Montana is always on the cutting edge of diagnostics and certification.
In 2019, the committee helped fund a new database for certified growers in the state. This technology allows producers to log in and register all of their crop information online, greatly reducing paperwork and helping to streamline the certification process. The new database was in use for the 2020 crop year and looking ahead the plan is to build more tools within the database, which can be used by growers in the 2021 crop year.
“Ultimately, we want to use this database to provide tools to the growers so they can make better decisions for next year’s crop,” Zidack said.
In another example of check-off dollars at work, the Montana Seed Potato Certification Program was also able to use funds to help them purchase new pressing trays that can be used when leaf samples are collected from the fields during summer inspection.
In addition to offering financial assistance to Montana’s potato lab, the advisory committee works to allocate funds for market development. The Montana seed potato industry has a traveling booth that can be set up and presented at potato-centered conventions around the nation. The advisory committee always tries to send the booth to select expos to help advertise for Montana’s superior seed potatoes.
Education is also a cornerstone for the Montana Potato Advisory Committee. Every year the committee pays the way for one producer to attend the Potato Industry Leadership Institute (PILI), which is offered by the National Potato Council. PILI is a great opportunity for enthusiastic potato growers looking to grow their leadership and personal development skills.
Paul Streich, a seed potato grower from Kalispell, Mont., participated in the PILI training five years ago, thanks to the committee’s generosity. He said the opportunity was invaluable as it offered so much insight into how the potato industry works outside of Montana.
In 2019, Streich became a member of the Montana Potato Advisory Committee himself, and at just 30 years old, he is one of the youngest members to sit on the board. He says he is able to offer a new, youthful perspective, but at the same time, he is surrounded by leaders who have been in the industry for years and who offer a wealth of knowledge.
“A lot of the guys sitting on the board have so much experience and I always walk away learning something. I think being involved, it is very helpful to gain knowledge and to offer a fresh perspective on the things you observe,” he said.
Being involved in an industry leadership position is often thought to be time-consuming and a cumbersome commitment. To producers who are already busy actually farming, it can be hard to justify adding one more thing to the plate. Streich explained, however, that the advisory committee meets only once a year at the Montana Potato Seminar, so the time commitment isn’t overwhelming at all.
Arguably the largest dilemma facing American agriculture today is the lack of young people returning to the farm. Coinciding with that is the fact there are also few young growers who think of stepping up into leadership positions within their industry. Streich is a testament that it is possible to be both a young farmer and to serve his industry in a leadership position.
“I think it is important to get the younger generation involved behind the scenes so they can see what makes the Montana seed potato industry so valuable,” he concluded.
Both Streich and Zidack agree, the Montana Potato Advisory Committee is crucial to the overall success of the state’s seed potato industry. The check-off funds are industry-sourced and overseen by industry growers. Those same funds work to help the Montana seed potato industry continue to deliver the quality product it is known for.