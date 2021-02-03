Semi-solid Dagmar yielding as well as number one grown variety Vida

At Montana State University’s Central Ag Research Center, Dagmar is yielding as well as Vida, which is the number one spring wheat variety grown in Montana, and Lanning, a 2018 release.

“Dagmar brings Lanning/Vida yield with Lanning’s good protein,” said Doug Holen, MSU’s Foundation Seed Program manager.

Montana’s Wheat and Barley Committee’s survey among growers in 2019 showed the main reason for making a certain seed variety decision was overall yield potential, number one, followed by overall protein content potential.

Jason Cook, MSU trait integration breeder and geneticist, who is currently assisting the spring wheat and winter wheat breeding programs, said Dagmar is a hard red spring wheat released by the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station in 2019.

“MAES released Dagmar because of its excellent yield potential in dryland areas of Montana, its more solid stems and superior end-use quality,” Cook said.

The solider the stems, the more likely there will be no wheat stem sawfly damage. In the past, the more solid the stem, the lower the yield. But Dagmar overcomes that.

Dagmar has a stem solidness of 15 out of 25 on the stem solidness scale.

“Stems of Dagmar are more solid than those of Vida, suggesting increased resistance to the wheat stem sawfly. In addition, Dagmar has higher grain protein and stronger gluten than Vida,” he said. “Dagmar should be useful in Montana and adjoining states facing drought and wheat stem sawfly pressure.

Holen said breeder seed of Dagmar was grown by the spring wheat program in 2019.